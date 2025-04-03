Bignano Ventures Showcases DIY Veterinary Diagnostic Kits At Startup Mahakumbh

MENAFN - KNN India)At Startup Mahakumbh 2025, Bignano Ventures Private Limited, founded by Koumal Kalantry, has garnered attention for its innovative contributions to veterinary healthcare.

The company specialises in developing rapid, do-it-yourself testing kits aimed at enhancing animal health management, particularly for cattle.

Bignano's product line includes a variety of diagnostic kits such as the Bignano Bovine Pregnancy Detection Kit, Brucella Self-Testing Kit, and Mastitis Testing Kit.

These kits are designed for early and accurate detection of conditions like pregnancy, brucellosis, and mastitis in animals including cows, buffaloes, goats, and sheep.

The Bovine Pregnancy Detection Kit, for instance, can identify pregnancy as early as 28 days using serum or plasma samples, and after 35 days with whole blood, delivering results within 15 minutes.

The impact of these innovations is particularly significant for small and medium-scale dairy farmers.

By facilitating early diagnosis of reproductive and health issues, Bignano's kits help in reducing feed and labor costs, ensuring the birth of healthy, high-yield calves, and improving the overall productivity and longevity of dairy cattle.

This proactive approach to animal health management supports farmers in scaling their operations efficiently.

Reflecting on the company's mission, Kalantry stated, "Innovation isn't just about technology-it's about solving real-world problems."

This philosophy drives Bignano's commitment to providing accessible and effective healthcare solutions for animals, thereby contributing to the advancement of the agricultural sector.

Bignano's presence at Startup Mahakumbh 2025 underscores the vital role of veterinary healthcare innovations in supporting the agricultural community and enhancing the well-being of livestock across India.

