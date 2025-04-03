MAHE Introduces Asia's First Mama Anne High-Fidelity Birthing Simulator At KMC, Manipal

(MENAFN- NewsVoir) Manipal, Karnataka, India Manipal Academy of Higher Education (MAHE) has taken a significant step in advancing medical education and maternal healthcare with the introduction of Asia's first Mama Anne High-Fidelity Birthing Simulator at Kasturba Medical College, Manipal. Developed by the global healthcare simulation leader Laerdal, this state-of-the-art simulator is designed to provide unparalleled hands-on training for healthcare professionals in obstetric care and maternal resuscitation. The unveiling of the simulator marks a milestone in medical education and reinforces MAHE's commitment to innovation, quality training, and improved patient care.

KMC Manipal introduces Asia's first revolutionary birthing simulator



The official launch was led by Prof. Dr. Padmaraj Hegde, Dean, Kasturba Medical College, Manipal, in the Division of Advanced Healthcare Simulation. A specialized Training-of-Trainers (ToT) program was conducted in collaboration with Laerdal's technology experts, equipping faculty members from KMC Manipal, KMC Mangalore, and Manipal College of Nursing (MCON) with advanced skills in maternal healthcare simulation.



Speaking on the occasion, Prof. Dr. Padmaraj Hegde said,“The introduction of the Mama Anne Simulator at KMC Manipal showcase a transformative moment in maternal healthcare education. By including high-fidelity simulation into our curriculum, we are equipping future healthcare professionals with critical hands-on experience that will translate into better patient care and improved maternal health outcomes.”



With this outstanding installation, KMC Manipal and MAHE showcase the dedication to lead in advanced healthcare simulation, fostering excellence in medical training and setting new standards in maternal healthcare education across the country setting a benchmark in obstetric training, ensuring improved clinical outcomes and safer childbirth experiences.



About the Division of Advanced Healthcare Simulation

The Division of Advanced Healthcare Simulation at Kasturba Medical College, Manipal, is a cutting-edge facility dedicated to advanced surgical training and assessment using high-fidelity simulators. The division offers high-end training programs tailored for postgraduates, registrars, fellows, and faculty members in surgical specialties. It is an integral part of the renowned Medical Simulation Centre and the Clinical Skills Lab, which together span over 10,000 square feet and form a comprehensive hub for healthcare skills and simulation training.