IDEX Corporation Unveils Cognito 1” Completing Its Range Of Heavy-Duty EODD Pumps And Transforming Industrial Pumping Solution Globally

(MENAFN- NewsVoir) Mumbai, Maharashtra, India IDEX Corporation is revolutionizing the fluid transfer industry with the addition of Cognito 1-inch electrically operated double diaphragm (EODD) heavy-duty pump variant, boasting industry best energy saving, lower maintenance and swift return on investment. Designed to deliver unparalleled energy efficiency, reliability, and sustainability, Cognito is transforming industrial fluid pumping solution worldwide with its complete range of heavy-duty EODD pumps, namely Cognito 1 to 4 inches for various flow rates and applications requirement.

Cognito 1 EODD Pump

Cognito's electrically powered diaphragm technology is a paradigm shift in the industry with its state-of-the-art electric drive that consumes less energy as compared to any air-operated double diaphragm pumps in the world.

Stemmed from a deep understanding of industry pain points and operational challenges, Cognito is designed to overcome the downsides of standard diaphragm pumps that tend to complicate procedures and drive costs up. Cognito saves 60%-70% more energy than regular air-operated double diaphragm (AODD) pumps by eliminating the usage of compressed air (compressor), thereby driving down running expenses and carbon footprint while maximizing performance. By significantly minimizing energy consumption and maintenance requirements, Cognito allows companies to lessen their operational cost and cost-of-ownership while optimizing efficiency and safety. The rugged build of the pump guarantees a longer life, less waste, and more environmental stewardship.

Commenting on the innovation, Archana Gundre, Managing Director, FMT Pumps Group - Asia , said,“We are thrilled to introduce the Cognito 1” pump, marking the completion of our heavy-duty range with Cognito 1, 2, 3 and 4-inch variants. Being the world's first organization to leverage the EODD technology as a cost-efficient and eco-friendly solution to conventional diaphragm pumps with industry-agnostic applications, it is not just another pump, but a revolutionary technology that is a result of understanding industry requirements and challenges.”

With its robust design, Cognito has extended the pump's diaphragm life by 2x, and offers seal-less technology providing high mean-time-between-failures (MTBF) rate. It further boasts the lowest total cost of ownership in positive displacement pump technology with the lowest maintenance and breakdown costs.

The pump features outstanding capability of handling abrasive, corrosive, and shear-sensitive fluids, and also comes with self-priming and dry-run capabilities, paired with leak detection and process protection features. Cognito is also equipped with IoT-enabled intelligent monitoring through its web-based portal called COGNITOsmartINSIGHTS, which provides predictive maintenance and real-time remote monitoring to achieve enhanced performance.

Highlights of Cognito 1” EODD pumps:



It offers sustainable, reliable, and robust design with extended diaphragm life of 2x, seal-less technology providing high MTBF (mean time between failures)

It provides lowest total cost of ownership in positive displacement pump technology: lowest maintenance cost, low breakdown cost It saves 60%-70% energy as compared to AODD, in turn reducing overall carbon footprint