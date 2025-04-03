Cryptonewsbreaks 'Must-Attend Event In The Deal Space' Set To Take Place At Nasdaq

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) Centri Business Consulting LLC , a highly respected accounting and advisory firm, has announced details for its Centri Capital Conference , an exclusive event designed for investment bankers, private equity investors, venture capitalists, and other capital markets participants. With an insights-packed agenda, the event is slated to take place at Nasdaq in New York City on Tuesday, April 22, 2025.“The Centri Capital Conference is instrumental in fostering collaborative relationships between seasoned capital market professionals searching for new opportunities and innovative companies seeking access to risk capital, market exposure, and long-term strategic partnerships,” said Centri's CEO and Managing Partner, Michael Aiello.“We've curated an incredible lineup of presenting companies and expert speakers who will provide valuable insights on the future of the capital markets.”

Centri Business Consulting provides the highest quality advisory consulting services by being reliable and responsive to its clients' needs. The firm specializes in financial reporting, internal controls, technical accounting research, valuation, mergers and acquisitions, tax, CFO and HR advisory services for companies of various sizes and industries. From complex technical accounting transactions to monthly financial reporting, Centri's professionals offer the specialized expertise, and multilayered skill sets necessary to ensure projects are completed timely and accurately.

