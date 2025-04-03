Unify Platform Token ($UPT), World's First Sustainable Development Goals (Sdgs) Donation Token, Listed On Bitmart Exchange

MENAFN - TimesNewswire ) BitMart, a premier global digital asset trading platform, listed and debuted Unify Platform Token ($UPT) for all BitMart users on March 31, 2025. The $UPT/USDT trading pair was officially available for trading at 9:00(UTC).







What is Unify Platform Token ($UPT) ?

The $UPT token is the world's first cryptocurrency dedicated to SDG donations. It's also the native token of UNIPLAT , the first platform where researchers and entrepreneurs can showcase their SDG-related projects. Anyone involved in the SDGs-whether researchers, entrepreneurs, or companies-can participate by rating and donating to projects worldwide. Plus, $UPT offers staking, allowing token holders to earn passive rewards for long-term use of the platform.

Unify Platform Token's Features

Feature 1 – Project Investment and Financing

$UPT enables researchers and entrepreneurs to raise funds for their projects, supporting the development of research and business models. UNIPLAT as the platform provides a variety of financing options to make investments easier to understand and more accessible. These include:

1 Finance – Investors contribute funds to companies or researchers in exchange for $UPT, which can be redeemed under specific conditions. If the project is successful, UNIPLAT receives a success fee from the company or researcher.

2 Finance – Investors provide loans to companies or researchers, with UNIPLAT pledging $UPT as collateral. If the loan is repaid successfully, UNIPLAT receives a success fee as a percentage from the company or researcher.

3 Finance – UNIPLAT connects companies with investors for equity investments. Upon successful completion of the investment, UNIPLAT receives a percentage of $UPT as a success fee.

Feature 2 – e-Commerce

$UPT can be used to purchase products developed by researchers and entrepreneurs. UNIPLAT will ensure quality control and handle any delivery-related issues. Additionally, we plan to offer product sales through live video streaming, available both in real-time and on-demand.

About Unify Platform Token (UPT)

– Token Name: Unify Platform Token

– Token Symbol: $UPT

– Token Type: Polygon

– Total Supply: 1,000,000,000 $UPT

To learn more about Unify Platform Token (UPT) , please visit their Website and follow their X (Twitter) .

