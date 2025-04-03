Jordan, Germany Sign Education Agreement For Students With Disabilities At Global Summit

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Berlin, April 3, 2025 (Petra) -- The Ministry of Education and Germany's Ministry of Economic Cooperation and Development signed a memorandum of understanding Thursday to strengthen bilateral cooperation in inclusive education for students with disabilities.The agreement was finalized during the Third Global Disability Summit currently being held in Berlin.According to a statement released by the Ministry of Education on Thursday, Minister Azmi Mahafza said the memorandum reflects "our shared commitment to empowering children with disabilities with their right to equal education," noting that the summit marks "a new step toward achieving inclusive education for all."Mahafza explained that this cooperation comes in response to the United Nations Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities and Sustainable Development Goals by working to remove barriers that prevent children with disabilities from accessing an inclusive educational environment that provides them with equal opportunities for growth and learning.The agreement builds on a May 2024 debt swap arrangement that will invest 5 million euros to support inclusive education in Jordan, contributing to improving the educational environment and enabling students with disabilities to integrate effectively.This initiative aligns with Jordan's Law on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities and the Inclusive Education Strategy 2020-2030, strengthening the kingdom's efforts to achieve comprehensive and sustainable education.The partnership aims to integrate students with disabilities into public schools while promoting gender equality with a focus on supporting girls with disabilities to achieve their educational and professional ambitions.It will also develop schools to accommodate more students with various disabilities, whether sensory, physical, intellectual, or psychosocial, ensuring a comfortable and stimulating educational environment for all.Implementation will be carried out in cooperation between the Higher Council for the Rights of Persons with Disabilities and the Ministry of Education, with support from the German Development Bank (KfW).The initiative is expected to benefit children with disabilities between the ages of 5 and 18 by creating an inclusive environment for students.Practical measures will be determined based on a field assessment involving schools, teachers, students, and parents to ensure that actual needs are met and the best possible outcomes are achieved.Mahafza emphasized that education is the key to achieving sustainable development, and that education cannot be comprehensive and fair without providing equal opportunities for learning and success for every child regardless of their abilities or disabilities.He expressed gratitude for the support of this initiative and looked forward to working together to achieve its desired goals.The Third Global Disability Summit is jointly organized by the Jordanian and German governments and the International Disability Alliance.