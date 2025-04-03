Authorities Test Cell Broadcast Emergency Alert System Ahead Of Full Rollout

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, April 3 (Petra) -- The Telecommunications Regulatory Commission (TRC) announced today that mobile operators have completed initial technical tests of the new cell broadcast emergency alert system in various regions throughout the Kingdom.According to the TRC's Thursday statement, Zain Jordan will conduct the first live test this Sunday, sending emergency alert messages to subscribers in specific geographic areas. Other mobile carriers will follow with their own tests on dates to be announced soon."These tests are part of a government-directed initiative to enhance emergency response capabilities and ensure rapid communication with the public during crisis situations," the statement explained. The system will be activated during severe weather events, natural disasters, and other emergencies requiring immediate public action.The TRC emphasized that the new alert system will deliver critical information directly to mobile devices, enabling recipients to take necessary precautions and follow official guidance during emergencies.All participating carriers will notify their subscribers in advance of the scheduled tests to prevent unnecessary concern when test messages are received.