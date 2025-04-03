Jordan Condemns Israeli Aggression On Syria, Calls For International Action

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, April 3 (Petra) - The Ministry of Foreign and Expatriates Affairs strongly condemned the recent Israeli aggression on various areas in Syria, which resulted in casualties and injuries.The ministry described the attacks as a flagrant violation of international law and an infringement on Syria's sovereignty, warning that such actions escalate regional tensions.Ministry Spokesperson Sufian Qudah reaffirmed Jordan's firm rejection of Israel's repeated attacks on Syrian territory, stressing that they constitute a clear breach of the 1974 Disengagement Agreement between Israel and Syria. He reiterated the Kingdom's full support for Syria's security, stability, and sovereignty.Qudah urged the international community to uphold its legal and moral responsibilities by pressuring Israel to cease its violations and end its occupation of a part of Syrian land.He emphasized the necessity for Israel to adhere to international law and relevant UN resolutions that mandate respect for state sovereignty and non-interference in internal affairs.