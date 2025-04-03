King Holds Talks With German Chancellor, Urges Halt To Humanitarian Tragedy In Gaza

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Berlin, April 3 (Petra) - His Majesty King Abdullah II on Thursday urged the international community to take immediate action to stop the humanitarian tragedy in Gaza.During a joint press conference with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz following talks in Berlin, His Majesty stressed that Israel's war on Gaza must stop, the ceasefire must be reinstated, and the flow of humanitarian aid must resume.The King said Jordan is doing everything in its power to help alleviate the critical humanitarian situation in Gaza by providing aid through all possible means, commending Germany's support to humanitarian efforts in the Strip.His Majesty reiterated the need for the international community to take action to stop the dangerous escalation in the West Bank, where tens of thousands of Palestinians have been displaced from their homes and villages, noting that the displacement of Palestinians in the West Bank and Gaza threatens to plunge the entire region into further instability.The King also warned of the dangers of continued violations of Muslim and Christian holy sites in Jerusalem, which fuel further tensions and undermine any chance for peace.His Majesty underscored that the only way forward is through a political solution on the basis of the two-state solution that ensures peace and security for Palestinians, Israelis and the entire region. The King praised Germany's support for the two-state solution and its positive response to the Arab plan for the reconstruction of Gaza.His Majesty also stressed the importance of working to stabilise the region, including supporting Syria and its efforts to preserve its security, stability and territorial integrity, noting that Jordan looks forward to seeing a stable and secure Syria again, where refugees can return safely to contribute to rebuilding their country.On bilateral relations, His Majesty noted the fruitful discussions with the German chancellor on ways to take the strong partnership between Jordan and Germany to greater heights.The King spoke about the highlights of his visit to Berlin, which included his address at the opening of the 2025 Global Disability Summit that was co-hosted by Jordan and Germany, reflecting their shared commitment to promoting the rights of persons with disabilities, in addition to meetings with representatives of German companies and economic institutions, which provided opportunities to identify potential areas of cooperation, such as in industry, trade, technology and energy.His Majesty praised Germany's support to Jordan in the technical education, vocational training, and public sector modernisation, as well as providing support to Syrian refugees in Jordan over the past decade, highlighting Jordan's keenness to continue this strong partnership and joint efforts towards peace and stability in the region.The King thanked Chancellor Scholz, who is nearing the end of his term, for his friendship with Jordan and his efforts to advance peace and stability in the Middle East.In response to a question on Jordanian-European relations and joint efforts to deal with regional developments, His Majesty noted the success of the current visit to Germany, as well as recent visits to countries in Europe.The King added that Arab and European relations are stronger than ever, and that they are working closely together to deal with challenges in the region, foremost of which is stopping the war on Gaza, supporting reconstruction, and working towards a political process, in addition to supporting Syria and Lebanon.His Majesty said he will be meeting with European leaders in the coming weeks to discuss how to move forward in the coming months in response to these challenges.The King also referred to his recent talks in Washington, DC, highlighting that Arabs are working on a comprehensive reconstruction plan for Gaza.His Majesty said the breach of the ceasefire is a major setback for everyone, but in the coming weeks, if the ceasefire is restored, Arab foreign ministers will meet with their European counterparts to explore how to move forward with these plans for Gaza, before heading to the US for similar meetings.The King expressed hope that a well-articulated plan for the rebuilding of Gaza will be supported by all.For his part, Chancellor Scholz said Jordan and Germany have close ties of partnership and friendship, spanning more than 70 years.He described Jordan as an anchor of stability in a region, praising His Majesty's active and wise diplomatic leadership in achieving peace, stability and security in the Middle East.Chancellor Scholz stressed the need to restore the ceasefire in Gaza and resume delivery of humanitarian aid, warning that the current situation must not continue as many people are starving and suffering under the continued brutal violence and lack of support and medical assistance.Scholz explained that lasting peace to stabilise the situation in Gaza and the West Bank can only be achieved through a political solution, and that returning to serious negotiations is imperative.He reiterated Germany's commitment to the two-state solution as the only sustainable solution that guarantees peace and security in the Middle East, noting Jordan's prominent role in this regard.Chancellor Scholz praised Jordan's great efforts in providing humanitarian aid to Gaza, and the role of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan in stabilising the situation through its custodianship of the holy sites in Jerusalem.Scholz also spoke about the situation in Syria, where he praised Jordan's role in hosting and providing shelter to hundreds of thousands of Syrians, which he acknowledged has placed an enormous economic burden on the Kingdom.The chancellor said Germany will remain a reliable partner for Jordan in terms of supporting refugees, and in terms of assisting in economic development in the Kingdom and its neighbouring countries.Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi, Director of the Office of His Majesty Alaa Batayneh, and Jordan's Ambassador to Germany Fayez Khouri attended the talks.