Nasser Medical Complex Delegation Visits Jordanian Field Hospital South Gaza/5

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, April 3 (Petra) - A delegation from Nasser Medical Complex, the second largest healthcare facility in the Gaza Strip, visited the Jordanian Field Hospital South Gaza/5 on Thursday.During their visit, the delegation was briefed on the hospital's medical and therapeutic services, aimed to alleviate the humanitarian suffering of the Gaza people due to Israeli war and the resumption of military operations in various areas of the strip.The delegation was also updated on the efforts of the Royal "Restoring Hope" initiative to install prosthetic limbs for amputees in the Gaza Strip.Since the initiative's launch during the war, a total of 408 upper and lower prosthetic limbs were installed, which has contributed to restoring hope to Gazan amputees, including their families and children in the Palestinian strip.Meanwhile, the delegation commended the Kingdom's efforts under His Majesty King Abdullah II's leadership in supporting the Palestinian people and defending their just cause.Praising the hospital's "important" role in supporting Gaza's health sector, they referred to the presence of Jordanian field hospitals in Palestine, which contributed to strengthening medical capabilities in support of the Palestinian people.