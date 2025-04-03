403
Unprecedented Storms Hit United States
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Unprecedented tornadoes and violent storms swept across large parts of the southern and Midwest United States, causing extensive damage, including downed power lines, uprooted trees, destroyed rooftops, and debris scattered dozens of meters into the air.
The US National Weather Service issued an emergency tornado warning for northeastern Arkansas, describing the situation as "life-threatening" and urging residents to seek shelter immediately. It also warned that severe storms could trigger dangerous flash flooding through Saturday, with more than 30 centimeters of rainfall expected over the next four days.
According to the Storm Prediction Center in Oklahoma, more than 90 million people are at risk of severe weather across a vast region stretching from Texas to Minnesota and Maine. Dozens of tornado and severe thunderstorm warnings have been issued in Arkansas, Illinois, Missouri, and Mississippi, where storms have caused significant destruction.
The National Weather Service described this event as "extremely rare," stating it could be a "once-in-a-generation or even once-in-a-lifetime" occurrence. It further warned that the forecasted rainfall and potential impacts could be historic, heightening the threat to residents and infrastructure.
Meteorologists attribute these extreme weather conditions to rising daytime temperatures, atmospheric instability, strong winds, and high humidity levels from Gulf of Mexico factors that have combined to fuel these devastating storms.
