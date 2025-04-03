403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Myanmar Earthquake Death Toll Rises To 3,085
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The death toll from the Myanmar earthquake has risen to more than 3,000, local authorities announced Thursday.
A spokesman for the ruling military council confirmed in a statement that the death toll has reached 3,085, with 341 still missing and 4,715 injured.
The search for survivors continues six days after the 7.7-magnitude earthquake.
The US Geological Survey indicated that the quake struck 16 kilometers northwest of Sagaing City in central Myanmar, at a depth of 10 kilometers.
A spokesman for the ruling military council confirmed in a statement that the death toll has reached 3,085, with 341 still missing and 4,715 injured.
The search for survivors continues six days after the 7.7-magnitude earthquake.
The US Geological Survey indicated that the quake struck 16 kilometers northwest of Sagaing City in central Myanmar, at a depth of 10 kilometers.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment