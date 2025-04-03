403
Visit Qatar Successfully Concludes Second Edition Of Throwback Food Festival
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Visit Qatars Throwback Food Festival has concluded its second edition at Old Doha Port with resounding success.
This years festival saw a significant increase in participation, with over 100,000 attendees immersing themselves in Qatars culinary heritage. Attendees indulged in a diverse selection of delicacies from more than 20 participating vendors while enjoying a variety of interactive activities.
Hamad Al Khaja, Manager of Festivals and Events Delivery at Visit Qatar, said: "We are delighted by the incredible success of this years Throwback Food Festival, which saw a notable rise in both attendance and vendor participation. Our aim was to create a nostalgic experience that bridges generations, celebrating Qatars traditions in a vibrant and interactive setting. The festivals growth highlights its significance as a key cultural event during Ramadan."
The festival brought the essence of Qatars old souks to life through the Dakkan initiative, where visitors enjoyed traditional sweets and dishes from the Tayyibin (older) generation. It also featured interactive competitions, including the popular Kahoot quiz and Treasure Hunt, engaging families and individuals in heritage-themed challenges.
Adding to the festive atmosphere, live folkloric performances and traditional songs transported visitors back in time, making the event a true celebration of Qatars cultural identity. The highly anticipated Garangao night was a standout highlight which saw 11,000 attendees, bringing joy to families and children with colorful festivities.
As part of its mandate, Visit Qatar ensures that all year-round, residents and visitors can experience a full calendar of diverse events in Qatar. Qatar Calendar serves as a comprehensive guide for residents and visitors to navigate events across the country, providing information on the events dates, timings, and locations.
