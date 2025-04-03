Whole Foods Market Foundation Announces $897,000 To Fund Projects In Ecuador, Nigeria And England

MENAFN - 3BL) AUSTIN, Texas, April 3, 2025 /3BL/ -Whole Foods Market Foundation is excited to announce $897,000 in funding across three transformative project impacting 35,535 people in Ecuador, Nigeria and England. Throughout the year, the Foundation provides funding to help its partners improve nutrition and create opportunities for financial stability. Each project is designed to create lasting impact in communities worldwide.

From supporting microentrepreneurs in Ecuador to empowering smallholder farmers in Nigeria, and improving children's access to healthy, sustainable food in England, these carefully selected programs represent the Foundation's dedication to fostering sustainable economic growth and resilience where it's needed most. Learn more about each project below:

Fundacion Espoir | Ecuador

Fundacion Espoir , a new Whole Planet partner, will receive a $350,000 three-year zero percent interest loan that will fund two distinct micro-loans programs. The first will support Communal Bank loans that provide small scale loans to Ecuadorian women living in poverty. The second micro-loan program-in partnership with HIAS Ecuador - supports refugees from Venezuela, Colombia, and Haiti. This funding will enable Fundacion Espoir to expand its reach from 36,739 to 41,464 active borrowers, serving vulnerable populations who typically live on about $2.90 per day and have limited access to traditional financial services.

Nuru Nigeria | Nigeria

Nuru Nigeria , a first-time Whole Planet partner, will receive a $297,000 three-year grant to empower smallholder farmers in conflict-vulnerable areas by establishing Village Savings and Loan Associations and other cooperatives that support farmer-led agribusinesses. This grant will enable Nuru Nigeria to expand into a new community, providing climate-smart agriculture support and financing loans for 2,000 new smallholder farmers in a challenging environment marked by climate issues and insecurity.

School Food Matters | England

School Food Matters , a longtime Whole Kids partner, will receive a $250,000 one-year grant to fund their edible education work. This includes School Garden Grants, a Honeybee Program, and Schools to Market. These programs will serve 75 higher-need K-12 schools in England. To date, Whole Foods Market Foundation has contributed $1.4M in funding to School Food Matters.

Since 2005, Whole Foods Market Foundation, has invested over $195 million supporting over 16,000 partner organizations and schools in 81countries around the world.

For more information, visit wholefoodsmarketfoundation

