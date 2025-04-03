Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

The Centrifuge Sessions: Driving Innovation And Investment In Cancer Research


2025-04-03 02:01:30

(MENAFN- 3BL) We're focused on driving innovation in virology, oncology and immunology – and that includes investing in world-class science to change the way cancer is treated. In the latest episode of The Centrifuge Sessions, hear from Samuel Haile, Ph.D. , Director of Cell Biology at Kite Pharma , on how we're working to deliver cell therapies that offer new hope for patients.

Originally published by Gilead Sciences

About Gilead Sciences
Gilead Sciences, Inc. is a research-based biopharmaceutical company that discovers, develops and commercializes innovative medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The company strives to transform and simplify care for people with life-threatening illnesses around the world. Gilead has operations in more than 35 countries worldwide, with headquarters in Foster City, California.

MENAFN03042025007202015466ID1109387799

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search