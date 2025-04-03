Covia: Leading The Way In Safety Excellence

MENAFN - 3BL) At Covia, safety is more than a priority - it is our North Star and the foundation of everything we do. It guides our decisions, shapes our culture, and keeps our teams focused on what matters most: protecting each other.

Covia is proud to highlight how our teams across North America lead by example:



At Covia's St. Canut, Canada, plant, team members participated in ladder rescue drills using a mannequin provided by the local fire department in recognition of Ladder Safety Awareness Month. Team members participated in rescue techniques where they went through regular rescue drills designed to make them comfortable and prepared for emergencies that occur off the ground.

At the Independence, Ohio, office, the team partnered with the Independence Police Department for a hands-on traffic safety session. They learned about the dangers of distracted driving, new traffic laws, and more. Congratulations to the Benito Juarez, Mexico, plant for reaching 3,000 days without a lost-time injury - a milestone made possible by a strong culture of communication, trust and shared responsibility. Raul Esteban Martinez Rojas commented,“Commitment, life-saving rules, and teamwork have brought us to 3,000 days of safe work-for ourselves and for those waiting at home. This milestone is possible only through empathy, open communication, and the courage to speak freely about both work and personal matters. Even the most meticulous worker depends on emotional well-being to make safe decisions. Congratulations, Team!”

Click here for more information about Covia's ongoing commitment to excellent safety performance.