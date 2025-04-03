Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Albertsons Companies And Albertsons Companies Foundation Announces 2025 Million Hour Volunteer Rally

Albertsons Companies And Albertsons Companies Foundation Announces 2025 Million Hour Volunteer Rally


2025-04-03 02:01:30
(MENAFN- 3BL) Albertsons Companies, in partnership with the Albertsons Companies Foundation, is kicking off the 2025 Million Hour Volunteer Rally. At a time when food insecurity is on the rise and volunteerism is declining, our communities need our help more than ever.

We are calling on our customers, associates, partners and community members to collectively donate 1 million volunteer hours, support local nonprofits and uplift those in need. As a special incentive, participants could win prizes, including free groceries for a year and donations to local hunger relief nonprofits.

Together, we can make a real difference. Learn more here .

See the original post on LinkedIn and read more about Albertsons Companies and our Recipe for Change on our website .

MENAFN03042025007202015466ID1109387796

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search