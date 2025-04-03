Albertsons Companies And Albertsons Companies Foundation Announces 2025 Million Hour Volunteer Rally
We are calling on our customers, associates, partners and community members to collectively donate 1 million volunteer hours, support local nonprofits and uplift those in need. As a special incentive, participants could win prizes, including free groceries for a year and donations to local hunger relief nonprofits.
Together, we can make a real difference. Learn more here .
See the original post on LinkedIn and read more about Albertsons Companies and our Recipe for Change on our website .
