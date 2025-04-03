Electric Vehicle And Charging Station Fire Risk: Is Your Facility Prepared?

MENAFN - 3BL) Electric vehicles have become a hot topic lately, unfortunately in more ways than one. Your facility may have recently installed one or more battery charging stations for your employees, clients, or customers to use while visiting your location. And while rare, electric vehicles and their charging stations do pose a fire risk. With a recent uptick in vandalism targeting EVs and charging stations, many of our clients have expressed concerns about how to be better prepared and how to safely manage fire risk.

Currently, there is no consensus standard for where to locate EV charging stations. Most commercial EV battery charging units (though not all) are equipped with a battery management system (BMS) designed to monitor an EV battery during the charging process and will shut off when an issue with the battery is detected. However, when someone intends to damage an EV or charging unit deliberately, all bets are off, even the most advanced BMS can't prevent malicious actions from escalating into a fire or safety incident.

Whether an EV is hooked up to a charger or just waiting in an available parking space, the risk of fire, particularly from intentional damage, should be taken seriously.

Things to Consider if Your Business has EV Charging Stations:

1. Does your Emergency Response (ER) or Emergency Action Plan (EAP) address civil disobedience or intentional vandalism?

If not, it may be time to update it. Emergency plans should reflect new technologies and evolving risks , including potential threats from social unrest.

2. Have you informed your local fire department about your EV chargers?

This includes how many units are installed, what kind they are, and exactly where they're located. Coordination with first responders is key to a quick and effective emergency response.

3. Where are your EV chargers located?

Chargers installed in areas like the lower level of a parking deck, beneath a building, or close to a critical structural component may pose greater risk in the event of a fire. Evaluate whether your location could amplify the consequences of an EV battery fire.

4. Do you have a means to control access to your parking areas?

This includes gates, keycard entry, on-site security staff, or other measures that can help prevent unauthorized access, especially after hours.

5. Are there visible deterrents in place?

Security cameras, motion-activated lighting, and signage can play a critical role in discouraging tampering or trespassing.

Understanding EV Battery Fires

It's important to realize that EV battery fires are not like conventional vehicle fires. Standard ABC fire extinguishers or even typical sprinkler systems are ineffective at extinguishing a thermal runaway event in a lithium-ion battery. In fact, most professional emergency responders are trained to contain the area and allow the fire to burn out in a controlled way.

The challenge? These fires can generate intense heat, last for hours, and potentially compromise the structural integrity of surrounding buildings or structures. Not to mention, if multiple vehicles are impacted in a chain reaction, the damage can multiply exponentially.

Planning for the Future



Do you have the flexibility to relocate chargers to safer, more open-air locations? If your infrastructure allows, consider whether it's worth relocating chargers to reduce potential risk.

Have you evaluated commercially available fire suppression solutions? There are specialized products on the market, such as EV-specific fire blankets, suppression foam systems, and remote monitoring solutions. While helpful, none are foolproof. Each option should be assessed for your site-specific conditions, risk tolerance, and budget. It's always best to get professional support, and you can always contact your local fire department to formulate an appropriate response. Are you training your team? Micro-training modules or quick-response drills for security personnel, facilities teams, and even general staff can significantly improve your readiness. Knowing what to do (and just as importantly, what not to do) in the event of an EV fire is critical.

What NOT to Do During an EV Fire:



Do not attempt to move a smoking or visibly damaged EV manually.

Do not try to extinguish a battery fire with water unless explicitly trained and equipped to do so. Do not allow staff to approach the vehicle closely. Lithium-ion battery fires can be unpredictable and explosive.

Final Thoughts

EV adoption is only going to increase, and with it, new risks and responsibilities. Planning ahead, collaborating with local emergency services, securing your infrastructure, and educating your teams are all essential steps in keeping your people and property safe.

If you need help reviewing your site, assessing your emergency preparedness, or identifying the right suppression and security solutions for your facility, our team is here to help .