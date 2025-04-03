A Look At Sands' Commitment To Using Sustainable Materials And Resources

MENAFN - 3BL) Las Vegas Sands

One of the four core priorities under the Planet pillar of Sands' corporate responsibility program is incorporating environmentally friendly materials and resources into business operations. Through the stewardship of the Sands ECO360 global sustainability team in collaboration with departments company-wide, Sands is committed to avoiding and eliminating materials and resources that may negatively impact the environment and working to increase overall use of sustainable goods and services.

“Our desire to use sustainable materials and resources touches every part of the business, from procurement to food and beverage services, resort operations, engineering, development and more,” Katarina Tesarova, senior vice president and chief sustainability officer, said.“The challenge in the hospitality industry is balancing selection of goods and services that are better for the environment with guest expectations for a high-end travel experience. That's why system-wide collaboration among our teams is key.”

Sourcing Responsible Goods and Services

On a regular basis, Sands evaluates sourcing in key areas such as food and beverage services, hotel operations, and business and marketing materials to introduce or increase sustainable products and services. The company has placed special emphasis on addressing sustainability at company-owned restaurants and in catering operations.

Delivering outstanding food and beverage options is an essential component of creating a world-class guest experience, and Sands has focused on incorporating sustainable food into that experience. Efforts have included promoting sustainable sourcing to chefs and eliminating or reducing certain types of seafood from company-owned restaurants and food service operations. The company also targets sourcing of seafood products that are certified by the Marine Stewardship Council (MSC) and Aquaculture Stewardship Council (ASC).

In addition, Sands has set a global target to source cage-free eggs for 100% of its operations by 2028. The company began this transition at select food and beverage outlets and in-suite dining in 2023 and will report on 2024 progress in its annual environmental, social and governance (ESG) report to be published this spring.

Furthering the commitment of sourcing environmentally responsible products and services, Sands also strives to upcycle materials to avoid sending items to landfills. For example, Marina Bay Sands partnered with ChopValue, a company that turns chopsticks into stylish products, to repurpose one million of these used utensils into cube-shaped menu displays for Sands Expo® and Convention Centre events and banquets. Some of the chopsticks were sourced from the resort's Wakuda restaurant.

Reducing Plastic and Packaging Use

Another initiative related to incorporating sustainable materials and resources is addressing plastic and packaging, especially single-use items. Sands has set a global target to transition 100% of its branded water bottles to reusable solutions or products made from sustainable materials by the end of 2025.

Marina Bay Sands achieved 100% sustainable solutions for branded water bottles as of 2023, while Sands China continues to address applications that have been challenging for incorporation of sustainable solutions. One area is on casino floors, which use smaller bottles with limited supply options for sustainable products. The company has undertaken various trials such as use of water dispensers to overcome this challenge.

Other efforts to replace plastic and packaging at Sands China have included replacing single-use bathroom amenity bottles with bulk products at The Venetian Macao, Sands Macao, The Parisian Macao and The Londoner Macao. In addition, Sands China has targeted reducing plastics and single-use disposables in its laundry operations.

At Marina Bay Sands, the resort also has addressed laundry-related plastics by eliminating single-use plastic covers for Team Member uniforms. Another major focus has been on eliminating plastic cling wrap in its kitchens, which uses an average of 19,000 rolls annually.

Efforts have included identifying plastic wrap applications to establish new processes and solutions, engaging with food and beverage leaders to address changes, initiating a phased approach to plastic wrap elimination across the resort and setting up monthly scorecards to track plastic wrap purchases and use.

Sands' commitment to using sustainable materials and resources is one of four core environmental stewardship priorities, which also include transitioning to low-carbon operations, reducing waste and responsibly managing water. To learn more about the company's initiatives to protect the planet, read the latest ESG report: .