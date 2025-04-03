Beer Institute Releases February 2025 Taxable Removals Estimate Report
|Taxable Removals - TTB
|(31 Gallon Barrels)
|Month
|2024
|2025
|Percent Change
|Volume Change
|January
|11,551,511
|10,550,000
|-8.7%
|-1,001,511
|February
|12,104,263
|10,300,000
|-14.9%
|-1,804,263
|YTD
|23,655,774
|20,850,000
|-11.9%
|-2,805,774
The March 2025 taxable removals estimate is scheduled to be released on May 8, 2025.
The Beer Institute is a national trade association for the American brewing industry, representing brewers, beer importers and industry suppliers-an industry that supports nearly 2.4 million jobs and provides more than $409 billion to the American economy. First founded in 1862 as the U.S. Brewers Association, the Beer Institute is committed today to developing sound public policy and to the values of civic duty and personal responsibility. For additional updates from the Beer Institute, visit our website and follow us on Facebook , X , LinkedIn and Instagram .CONTACT: Stacy Skelly Beer Institute 2027372337 ...
