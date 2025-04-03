Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Beer Institute Releases February 2025 Taxable Removals Estimate Report


2025-04-03 02:01:13
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) WASHINGTON, April 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, the Beer Institute published an unofficial estimate of taxable removals shipments by beer brewers for February 2025:

February 2025 estimate of 10,300,000 barrels, for a decrease of 14.9% compared to February 2024 removals of 12,104,263.

Taxable Removals - TTB
(31 Gallon Barrels)
Month 2024 2025 Percent Change Volume Change
January 11,551,511 10,550,000 -8.7% -1,001,511
February 12,104,263 10,300,000 -14.9% -1,804,263
YTD 23,655,774 20,850,000 -11.9% -2,805,774

Taxable Removals - TTB
(31 Gallon Barrels)
Month 2024 2025 Percent Change Volume Change
January 11,551,511 10,550,000 -8.7% -1,001,511
February 12,104,263 10,300,000 -14.9% -1,804,263
YTD 23,655,774 20,850,000 -11.9% -2,805,774

The March 2025 taxable removals estimate is scheduled to be released on May 8, 2025.

###

The Beer Institute is a national trade association for the American brewing industry, representing brewers, beer importers and industry suppliers-an industry that supports nearly 2.4 million jobs and provides more than $409 billion to the American economy. First founded in 1862 as the U.S. Brewers Association, the Beer Institute is committed today to developing sound public policy and to the values of civic duty and personal responsibility. For additional updates from the Beer Institute, visit our website and follow us on Facebook , X , LinkedIn and Instagram .

CONTACT: Stacy Skelly Beer Institute 2027372337 ...

MENAFN03042025004107003653ID1109387781

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search