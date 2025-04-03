Spectrio’S Smart Content Triggering Helps Retailers Turn Attention Into Action

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Digital Displays that React, Adapt, and Deliver the Right Message, Right When It Matters Most

TAMPA, Fla., April 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Spectrio has introduced new content triggering capabilities to help retailers and food service operators create smarter, more personalized in-store experiences. Instead of looping static playlists, digital displays now respond in real-time to customer movement, behavior, and real-world conditions-capturing attention, anticipating needs, and turning foot traffic into meaningful interactions.

As personalization becomes the norm across digital channels, customers increasingly expect the same intelligent, intuitive experiences in physical spaces. AI-powered recommendations, smart assistants, and tailored content have raised the bar, especially in retail and hospitality. Content Triggering meets that expectation in-store, helping brands stay competitive by making their signage feel just as responsive as their websites and apps.

By using live sensor inputs and secure data integrations, Spectrio's platform enables businesses to deliver relevant, real-time content without the need for touchscreens, kiosks, or manual updates. The result is signage that feels less like a display and more like a conversation.

Businesses can tailor content using:



Proximity and motion sensors that detect when someone approaches.

Computer vision that anonymously estimates audience characteristics, such as age range or gender.

Real-time weather conditions, like temperature or precipitation. External data sources, such as point-of-sale (POS) systems, inventory platforms, or restaurant management tools available through supported or custom integrations.

"Digital displays shouldn't just broadcast - they should respond to their environment and audience," said Ron Levac, Chief Innovation Officer at Spectrio. "This technology helps create more relevant experiences for viewers, while also giving business operators better insights into customer interests and actions.”

Real-world applications show just how versatile Content Triggering can be:



In retail, a clothing store uses proximity sensors to shift messaging based on how close a shopper is, starting with seasonal campaigns from a distance, moving to an engagement prompt like“come closer for more details,” and finally revealing detailed product info up close.



In banking, a branch updates mortgage rate displays in real-time using current market data, while also adjusting content based on whether a person is walking by or standing in line.

In restaurants, menus update dynamically throughout the day based on traffic patterns, time, and inventory-ensuring the most relevant and available items are always front and center.



Now a core part of Spectrio's SaaS-based digital signage platform, Content triggering-powered by Spectrio's proprietary audience analytics engine-gives businesses the ability to create rule-based triggers that determine what content plays, when it appears, and under what conditions.

“Environments like shopping and dining work best when they are all about the customer's interests and needs,” says Ron Levac.“Screens should be dynamic and ready to engage customers in new and meaningful ways that foster brand loyalty and drive bottom-line interests.”

“These experiences should also be as frictionless as possible,” Levac adds.“By adding additional interactive options beyond touch screens, triggering offers content authors a flexible and very modern approach to customer engagement. Even better, the analytics platform can provide valuable insights into what interests consumers and how they respond.”

For more information about Spectrio's content triggering capabilities, visit

About Spectrio

Spectrio is a leading provider of customer engagement solutions that help brands connect with their customers. Its suite of products includes digital signage, in-store music, on-hold messaging, and scent marketing, serving over 150,000 client locations across various industries, such as retail, healthcare, hospitality, and automotive.

Media Contact:

Daniela Davila

PR Manager

Email: ...