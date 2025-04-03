Dexian Named To Newsweek's List Of The Most Trustworthy Companies In America 2025

Maruf Ahmed, Dexian CEO, was recognized again in SIA's Staffing 100 North America list.

- Maruf Ahmed, Dexian CEOMCLEAN, VA, UNITED STATES, April 3, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Dexian , a global leader in talent + technology solutions with more than 70 locations and 10,000 employees worldwide, has been named one of Newsweek's Most Trustworthy Companies in America 2025, ranking #5 in the consulting and professional services industry and earning the distinction of being the top staffing and solutions firm on the list. This recognition, presented by Newsweek in collaboration with leading market research firm Statista, highlights companies that have built and maintained strong trust with customers, employees, and investors.Newsweek, in partnership with Statista, has identified the Most Trustworthy Companies in America across 23 industries. Trust is a critical factor in business success, shaping relationships with clients, employees, and stakeholders. This ranking aims to provide guidance and highlight the companies that have demonstrated trustworthiness in the corporate world."Earning a place on this list is an incredible honor, and it speaks to the loyalty and dedication of our teams, clients, and consultants," said Maruf Ahmed , CEO of Dexian. "Every day, talented professionals depend on us to help them achieve their career goals, and businesses around the world rely on us to provide the solutions that they need to drive positive change. This recognition reinforces our determination to deliver value and reliability in everything we do."Dexian is a global provider of talent and technology solutions with a focus on innovation and human connection. Dedicated to connecting exceptional talent with top businesses, Dexian partners with organizations across industries to drive success through people and technology. The company's commitment to integrity, excellence, and long-term relationships has positioned it as a leader in the staffing and professional services sector.The methodology for determining the Most Trustworthy Companies follows a holistic approach that considers three primary pillars of trust: customer trust, investor trust, and employee trust. Companies were selected based on a three-step process. First, all U.S.-headquartered companies with over $500 million in revenue were considered. Second, an independent survey of U.S. residents collected 102,000 company evaluations. Respondents rated companies they were familiar with across the three dimensions of trust. Finally, a Social Listening analysis examined over 304,000 online mentions across various media segments, evaluating sentiment and excluding companies involved in recent scandals or lawsuits relevant to trust. The top-scoring 700 companies were awarded as Most Trustworthy Companies in America 2025, categorized by industry.“At Dexian, trust is the foundation of everything we do,” said Kip Havel , Dexian CMO.“Being 'in the business for good' means a relentless commitment to doing right by our clients, consultants, and employees. This recognition validates our efforts to prioritize and deliver the best customer experience in the industry. Trust is in the details – the daily decisions, flawless execution, and unwavering focus on ensuring that every interaction is rooted in integrity and reliability. When you get those right, you don't just build a strong business; you become a household name and create lasting and meaningful relationships.”The full list of Newsweek's Most Trustworthy Companies in America 2025 can be viewed at .About DexianDexian stands at the forefront of talent + technology solutions with a presence spanning more than 70 locations worldwide and a team exceeding 10,000 professionals. As one of the largest technology and professional staffing companies and one of the largest minority-owned staffing companies in the United States, Dexian combines over 30 years of industry expertise with cutting-edge technologies to deliver comprehensive global services and support. The company's unique platform combines global scale with full-service staffing, technology, and workforce solutions to create the most complete service offering on the market. With its expansive onshore, nearshore, and offshore network of top-tier professionals, Dexian connects the right talent and the right technology with the right organizations to deliver trajectory-changing results that help everyone achieve their ambitions and goals. To learn more, please visit .About NewsweekNewsweek is the global digital news organization built around the iconic 93-year-old American magazine. Newsweek reaches 100 million people monthly with its thought-provoking news, opinion, images, graphics and video, delivered across a dozen print and digital platforms. Headquartered in New York City, Newsweek also publishes international editions in EMEA and Asia.About StatistaStatista is one of the world's leading companies for statistical and market data, empowering people globally to make fact-based decisions. With an extensive database of over 1.5 million statistics on more than 80,000 topics, statista provides high-quality, reliable, and relevant data for international businesses, governments, research, and educational institutions. Founded in 2007 in Germany, Statista now employs more than 1,400 people at 13 locations worldwide.

