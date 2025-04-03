Mustaches For Kids Twin Cities Launches 2025 Campaign To Support Local Students

The official logo for Mustaches for Kids Twin Cities, used in promotional materials and press coverage for the 2024 fundraising campaign.

A Breakthrough Twin Cities student and mentor strike a pose in bright orange tees beneath a playful“Let's Grow This!” mustache banner, celebrating their shared commitment to growth and education.

Mustaches for Kids Twin Cities volunteer team-including co-organizer Skip Lindgren (center in grey hoodie)-at the 2024 campaign kickoff event.

Clean-shaven volunteers across the Twin Cities begin growing mustaches April 8 to raise funds for Breakthrough Twin Cities.

- Skip Lindgren, co-organizer. PAUL, MN, UNITED STATES, April 3, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Mustaches for Kids Twin Cities (M4KTC) kicks off its 2025 campaign on April 8 with a Clean Shave Party at Utepils Brewing, rallying volunteers across the metro to grow mustaches-and raise money-for Breakthrough Twin Cities , a nonprofit that helps under-resourced students on their journey to college.From April 8 to May 8, M4KTC participants grow mustaches to spark conversations, build community, and collect donations for a powerful cause. It's all about combining grassroots giving with lighthearted fun-and some unforgettable facial hair.Kickoff Event Details:Date: Monday, April 8Time: 6:30–8:30 PMLocation: Utepils Brewing Company, 225 Thomas Ave N #700, Minneapolis, MN 55405Breakthrough Twin Cities provides academic enrichment, leadership development, and college readiness programs to middle and high school students from underrepresented backgrounds. The impact is lasting-and life-changing.How to Get Involved:Grow a 'Stache: Sign up at m4ktcDonate: Support a grower or teamAttend Events: Join us for mustache mayhem throughout the monthSince its founding, M4KTC has raised nearly $400,000 for local youth. This year promises even more laughs, more growth, and more impact.Media WelcomeJournalists are encouraged to cover the kickoff and follow the month-long journey. Great visuals, passionate stories, and community connection await.About Mustaches for Kids Twin CitiesFounded in 2021, Mustaches for Kids Twin Cities (M4KTC) is the local chapter of Mustaches for Kids America, a volunteer-run nonprofit organization that combines facial hair and fundraising to support children's charities. Each year, M4KTC selects a local youth-focused charity partner and recruits "Growers" who, over a 30-day period, cultivate mustaches to raise funds and awareness. The campaign culminates in the celebratory "Stache Bash," where participants don creative costumes and honor their collective efforts. With the motto, "It's for the kids," M4KTC has raised nearly $400,000 since its inception, proving that a little facial hair can make a big difference. Learn more at m4ktc.Contact InformationSkip Lindgren📞 (651) 335-0487📧 ...Nawal Whig📞 (612) 718-2499📧 ...Mustaches for Kids Twin CitiesInstagram: @m4ktwincities

