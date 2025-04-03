ATM On Track For Record Attendance As Visitor Registrations Double Year-On-Year

(MENAFN- NewsVoir)

The forthcoming edition of Arabian Travel Market (ATM) has seen a 104% increase in registrations compared to the same period last year International markets account for 52% of total registrations, with the UAE and wider GCC representing 48% With three weeks remaining until Arabian Travel Market (ATM), the event is on course to attract a record number of high value visitors, with registrations up 104% compared to the same time last year, reinforcing its position as an essential platform for travel trade professionals around the world.

ATM Asia Pavilion

International markets account for a substantial 52% of total visitor registrations, highlighting the event's global appeal and underscoring the importance of fostering cross-cultural connections and collaborations. Meanwhile, visitors from the UAE and GCC contribute significantly to the total figures, accounting for 48% of registrations.

Danielle Curtis , Exhibition Director ME, Arabian Travel Market, said, "Increased international attendance strengthens the global profile of ATM, providing a vital boost to the local economy and driving revenue in sectors such as hospitality, retail, and travel, thereby demonstrating the impact and strength of business events."

"This year's edition is expected to see notable growth in participation from key regions, reflecting demand from across the global tourism industry."

The top five registered countries for ATM 2025 to date include the UAE, India, Egypt, Saudi Arabia and the UK. India, with its thriving outbound travel market and expanding aviation sector, remains a significant source of demand for the travel industry. Egypt's tourism revenues reached US$15.3 billion in 2024, representing a more than 100% increase over the last decade, with the government setting a target of 30 million tourists by 2032. Major tourism investments in Saudi Arabia, driven by Vision 2030 initiatives, have positioned the Kingdom as a strong player in the global travel market. The UK remains a crucial hub for both inbound and outbound tourism, with a significant presence in business travel and among tour operators.

Last year, ATM 2024 saw a significant increase in visitors from Africa, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East, notching impressive year-on-year increases of 51%, 53%, 40%, and 26%, respectively, with indications that the growth trend will be replicated during this year's edition. Regionally, Saudi Arabia, Oman, Qatar, Bahrain, and Kuwait saw some of the most significant visitor increases, up 48%, 40%, 39%, 28%, and 37%, respectively.

With over 55,000 attendees anticipated, approximately 37,000 are expected to be visitors, including more than 7,000 distinguished buyers. The event will serve as a platform to showcase more than 2,800 companies, representing an extensive array of over 161 global destinations.

ATM 2025 will centre on the theme "Global Travel: Developing Tomorrow's Tourism Through Enhanced Connectivity", highlighting how connectivity is shaping the thriving tourism industry. Looking beyond technology, the theme will emphasise the importance of industry-wide collaboration and shine a spotlight on the communities that serve as important centres for trade and tourism.

ATM Travel Tech has grown by 23% year-over-year, showcasing innovative technologies that are driving the travel and hospitality sector and attracting decision-makers from around the globe. ATM Travel Tech will also feature the Future Stage, where experts from industry leaders such as Booking, TripAdvisor, dnata Travel Group, Agoda, and Skyscanner will share insights into the transforming landscape of travel and explore the technologies driving the industry forward.

New event features at ATM 2025 include the Start-up and Innovation Zone, which will feature a fully immersive VR experience to further enhance the visitor experience. The dedicated area is focused on nurturing the next generation of travel pioneers and innovators. This dynamic space offers a unique platform for emerging companies to present their groundbreaking ideas and showcase their cutting-edge solutions to a global audience.

Several companies will be featured within the zone, and include, amongst others, Biyiy Electric Bikes, who offer E-bike rentals to explore Dubai in a fun and eco-friendly way; Ztexa Global, a travel connectivity partner that offers secure eSIMs and SIM cards in over 175 countries; Traveln, a cutting edge AI driven technology revolutionising trip planning for travelers and businesses in the travel industry; and Z-Ocean Tours; and Penny Inc, a virtual travel payment solutions enabling OTAs, travel agents, and travel companies to cut costs on international transactions and streamline accounting processes.

Held in conjunction with Dubai World Trade Centre, ATM 2025's strategic partners include Dubai's Department of Economy and Tourism (DET), Destination Partner; Emirates, Official Airline Partner; IHG Hotels & Resorts, Official Hotel Partner; and Al Rais Travel, Official DMC Partner.

Media professionals are invited to register here for exclusive insights and press access to ATM 2025.

For more information, please visit .

Now in its 32nd year, Arabian Travel Market (ATM) is the leading international travel and tourism event in the Middle East for inbound and outbound tourism professionals. Held annually at the Dubai World Trade Centre, ATM 2024 spanned 12 halls, making it the largest edition to date. The event attracted over 47,000 attendees, more than 35,000 visitors (including 6,000+ high-value buyers) and over 2,550 exhibitors and representatives from over 161 countries. In 2025, ATM will expand to 13 halls, growing across all sectors, and will continue to be a crucial gathering for the global travel and tourism industry. Arabian Travel Market is part of Arabian Travel Week. #ATMDubai

ATM takes place from 28 April to 1 May 2025, at the Dubai World Trade Centre, Dubai.

Arabian Travel Week is a week-long festival of events from 28 April to 4 May, alongside Arabian Travel Market 2025. Providing a renewed focus for the Middle East's travel and tourism sector, it includes the all-New Business Events @ATM focusing on MICE, Start-Up Competition, influencers' events, GBTA Business Travel Forums, and ATM Travel Tech. It also features ATM Buyer Networking and a series of country forums.