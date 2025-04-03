Trump Announces New Tariffs On Imports Into US

MENAFN - Pajhwok Afghan News)

KABUL (Pajhwok): US President Donald Trump has announced new tariffs ranging from 10 to 50 percent on imports from other countries, including on the European Union.

The BBC quoted Trump as saying that a 25 percent tariff would be imposed on all cars imported into the US, with a minimum levy of 10 percent applied to all other imports within the next three days.

The report indicated Trump had imposed 10 percent tariffs on goods from the UK and 20 percent on goods from the EU. While the report did not specify which other countries would be affected, it noted tariffs on goods from other nations could rise as high as 50 percent.

Trump accused some countries of“cheating” in trade with the US, arguing that they forced Americans to pay high tariffs.

He also claimed the EU was refusing to buy chicken from the US and preventing Asian countries such as China, Japan and South Korea from selling their rice there.

Trump further threatened to increase tariffs on imports from additional countries, starting April 9.

In response, Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni criticised the new US tariffs, stating they severely impacted Italian manufacturers and could further restrict Americans' access to high-quality Italian goods.

