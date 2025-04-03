Football: Jurgen Klopp's Influence At RB Leipzig Grows Amid Coaching Uncertainty

MENAFN - IANS) Berlin (Germany), April 3 (IANS) If there was any doubt about Jurgen Klopp's influence on RB Leipzig as Red Bull's Global Head of Soccer, his actions during the German Cup semifinal against Stuttgart put it to rest.

Following Leipzig's disappointing 3-1 defeat, the 57-year-old moved swiftly through the interview zone alongside RB technical director Mario Gomez, a former Stuttgart and Bayern Munich striker. Klopp had just visited the defending German Cup winners' locker room, where he delivered a brief speech to the team while interim coach Zsolt Löw attended the official press conference.

Though Klopp avoided making public statements, TV cameras captured his reactions throughout the match. Leow later recounted his speech: "He spoke about the positive things and the team's on-pitch improvements." Reports suggest Klopp encouraged the squad, highlighting their resilience and tactical progress, reports Xinhua.

With Leipzig struggling to secure a Champions League spot in the Bundesliga, the loss in Stuttgart is a significant setback, adding to the team's mounting challenges. Despite his insistence that he won't return to coaching, the 2020 Premier League champion has effectively become Leipzig's motivational leader.

Days before the semifinal, Klopp dismissed head coach Marco Rose and entrusted Leow and former Liverpool assistant Peter Krawietz with reversing the club's downward trajectory. He also addressed the squad in the locker room, reinforcing the challenges ahead.

RB Group CEO Oliver Mintzlaff dismissed speculation that Klopp could step into the coaching role himself. "1,000 percent, no. Before that happens, I'd do it - and nobody wants to see that," he joked.

Leipzig is already exploring options for next season's head coach. Reports suggest Crystal Palace manager Oliver Glasner, who previously led Eintracht Frankfurt to the 2022 Europa League title, is a leading candidate. The Austrian is also well-connected to the Red Bull system, having served as an assistant at RB Salzburg from 2012 to 2014.

As Leipzig push to solidify their place among Germany's top clubs, Klopp's growing influence within the Red Bull soccer empire has become increasingly clear. With just seven matches remaining and the team three points away from a Champions League spot, the pressure is mounting.

"There's not much time to get things together as we face our next league game this Saturday," Leow said.

For now, Klopp's focus remains on Leipzig-Red Bull's flagship club-while other teams within the company's portfolio take a backseat.