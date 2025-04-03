Inventhelp Inventor Develops New Self Watering Kit For Plants (CLR-286)

PITTSBURGH, April 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a simple and easy kit to turn your favorite container into a self-watering pot for plants," said an inventor, from Naperville, Ill., "so I invented the SELF WATERING KIT. My design eliminates the need to manually water plants all the time, and it prevents the plant from drying out."

The patent-pending invention provides a convenient way to transform any container into a self watering pot for plants. In doing so, it would supply water to the plant in a regulated manner over an extended period of time. As a result, it increases efficiency. It also ensures the plant remains watered, healthy, beautiful and fragrant. The invention features a practical design that is easy to use so it is ideal for anyone who enjoys growing plants in containers.

The original design was submitted to the Chicago sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 23-CLR-286, InventHelp, 100 Beecham Drive, Suite 110, Pittsburgh, PA 15205-9801, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at .

SOURCE InventHelp

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED