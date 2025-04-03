Surgepays To Participate In Water Tower Research Fireside Chat On Tuesday, April 8, 2025

BARTLETT, Tenn., April 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- SurgePays, Inc. (Nasdaq: SURG ) ("SurgePays" or the "Company") , a wireless and point of sale technology company, today announced that Brian Cox, CEO, will participate in the upcoming Water Tower Research Fireside Chat Series taking place Tuesday, April 8, 2025, at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time.

The Fireside Chat will be hosted by Kunal Madhukar, Managing Director, Water Tower Research, and will cover the following topics among others:



SurgePays' return to growth and forward expectations

Building the company's world class leadership team The mobile virtual network enabler (MVNE) and wholesale strategy

This event is open access for all investors to participate. Interested parties can register for the event through Water Tower Research at this link .

About SurgePays, Inc.

SurgePays, Inc. is a wireless and point-of-sale (POS) technology company. SurgePays operates a unique ecosystem that blends prepaid wireless, government-subsidized mobile plans, and a point-of-sale software platform used in thousands of community retail stores. SurgePays is a platform - built for stores in underserved communities, built to scale, and built for growth. Please visit for more information.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes express or implied statements that are not historical facts and are considered forward-looking within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act. Forward-looking statements involve substantial risks and uncertainties and generally relate to future events or our future financial or operating performance. These statements may include projections, guidance, or other estimates regarding revenue, cash flow, business growth, market expansion, or customer acquisition. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by the following words: "may," "will," "could," "would," "should," "expect," "intend," "plan," "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "predict," "project," "potential," "continue," "ongoing," "attempting," or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words.

Although we believe the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements, such as regarding our revenue and profitability potential along with the statements under the heading 2025 Financial Guidance are reasonable, these statements relate to future events or our future operational or financial performance and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. Furthermore, actual results may differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements and will be affected by a variety of risks and factors that are beyond our control, including, without limitation, the assumption that revenue is projected to exceed $200 million over the next 12 months and the Company anticipates achieving positive cash flow from operations before the end of 2025, statements about our future financial performance, including our revenue, cash flows, costs of revenue and operating expenses; our anticipated growth; and our predictions about our industry. These include, but are not limited to, our ability to scale our prepaid wireless business, transition ACP subscribers to Lifeline, maintain our MVNE partnerships, and achieve financial targets. The forward-looking statements contained in this release are also subject to other risks and uncertainties, including those more fully described in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), including in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2023 and the to-be-filed Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024. The forward-looking statements in this press release speak only as of the date on which the statements are made. We undertake no obligation to update, and expressly disclaim the obligation to update, any forward-looking statements made in this press release to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this press release or to reflect new information or the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as required by law.

