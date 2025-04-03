Innovize And Excel Scientific Acquire Irish Contract Manufacturer

LOS ANGELES, April 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Vance Street Capital, a Los Angeles based private equity firm, today announced that its portfolio companies, Innovize and Excel Scientific, are strengthening expertise and expanding capacity with the acquisition of Zenith Adhesive Components (ZAC), an Irish based contract manufacturer. Established in 2012 in Athlone, Ireland, ZAC has strong partnerships built on reliability, responsiveness and innovation. Zenith's technically sophisticated solutions for medical, life science and high technology sectors, enhance Innovize and Excel's capabilities to further meet the needs of our global customers.

"Vance Street Capital is thrilled to bring Zenith, Innovize and Excel Scientific together. Each brand brings proprietary capabilities which together strengthen the overall platform," says John LeRosen, Partner, Vance Street Capital.

Julie Cameron, CEO of Innovize and Excel Scientific, agrees. "We found the perfect partner, aligned with our strategy for customer focus, capabilities, and capacity. Pat O'Neill, Jonathan Whately, and their team possess critical expertise in an ideal location. Together we deliver sought after solutions with regional readiness across North America and Europe."

Pat O'Neill, founder of ZAC, is delighted. "On behalf of the Zenith Adhesive Components team, we couldn't be more excited to begin this next chapter. Our location and critical capabilities complement Innovize's and Excel Scientific's impressive portfolio of highly technical and class leading products – particularly in the Medical Devices and Technology segments. This move brings Zenith's offering forward by a quantum leap into the future requirements of our industry to the great benefit of all our stakeholders."

"The combination of these three businesses enable the platform to better support their customers in the US and abroad and further their market reach across the life sciences and medical end markets," says Grady Miller, Principal, Vance Street Capital.

Innovize, founded in 1958 in St. Paul, MN is a leading contract medical manufacturer of adhesive and film-based solutions serving diabetes, cardiac, neurological, surgical and diagnostic sectors. Innovize joined Excel Scientific's platform in 2022. Excel Scientific is a global supplier of microplate sealing films and foils used in life science research, university and testing laboratories as well as biotech, pharmaceutical and diagnostic segments. Excel was founded in 1992, is headquartered in Victorville, California, and was acquired by Vance Street Capital in 2020.

