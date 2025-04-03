FOX NATION TO PREMIERE REBOUND: A YEAR OF TRIUMPH AND TRAGEDY AT YESHIVA UNIVERSITY BASKETBALL ON APRIL 9TH

New Documentary Follows Yeshiva University Maccabees Basketball Team in the Aftermath of October 7th Attacks on Israel

NEW YORK, April 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- FOX Nation will premiere "Rebound: A Year of Triumph and Tragedy at Yeshiva University Basketball" on Wednesday, April 9th, announced Lauren Petterson, president of the platform. The documentary directed by Emmy award-winning filmmaker Pat Dimon spotlights Yeshiva University's basketball team, the Maccabees, as they navigate their season following the October 7th terrorist attacks on Israel. Offering a look inside the private Orthodox Jewish university, based in New York City, "Rebound" follows the team as they dig deep to find the passion and dedication to succeed under the heartbreaking circumstances.

In making the announcement, Petterson said, "We're honored to share this heroic story of fortitude in which the Maccabees showcased the true definition of resilience. Our viewers will experience all the emotions as they watch this valiant team bring their all to the basketball court in honor of Israel."

After multiple years of record-breaking success, the documentary shadows the Yeshiva University men's basketball team beginning in September 2023 as they are preparing to vie once again for the conference title and a trip to the NCAA Division III Tournament. When the October 7th attacks hit, with six Israeli players on the roster, the team must face a difficult decision: cancel their season in grief or play on for their people. The film follows the team on their mid-season trip to Israel, where they visit family, support Israel Defense Forces (IDF) soldiers, and witness first-hand the unspeakable horrors of the attack through the testimony of a freed hostage. This experience ignites the realization that their decision to play basketball provides them with a global stage to rally support for Israel. Led by Head Coach Eliott Steinmetz and top-scoring guard Zevi Samet, the Maccabees take viewers behind the scenes as they chase glory on the court, and something larger than themselves, showcasing a remarkable story of a basketball season like no other.

Dimon added, "I believe sports have the incredible ability to unite and inspire, especially in times of tragedy. I am grateful for the Maccabees for letting us travel along with them each step of this unprecedented season - from their mid-season trip to Israel through their push to make it to the NCAA Division III Tournament. Their courage and competitive spirit throughout were beyond inspiring to me as they balanced the aftermath of the October 7th attacks while representing the country's flagship Jewish university."

Yeshiva University President Rabbi Dr. Ari Berman commented, "This film is about more than basketball. When you play for Yeshiva University you are not just playing for a school, you are playing for a people. In the wake of October 7th, our basketball team made a defining choice: to stand tall as proud Jews, embodying unity, and strength far beyond the court. Wherever we go, on and off the court, we stand as one-honored to represent our community and the enduring spirit of our people."

"Rebound: A Year of Triumph and Tragedy at Yeshiva University Basketball" is produced by Blake Berson for A-Frame Productions. Executive Producers are Morgan Hertzan, Azadeh De Leon, Shawn Efran, Margaret and Daniel Loeb.

