Inventhelp Inventor Develops Modified Body Pillow (CLR-299)

PITTSBURGH, April 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a new body pillow that could adjust to accommodate the contours of the user's body," said an inventor, from Dekalb, Ill., "so I invented the CLOUD IN THE BED. My design increases comfort, it enhances circulation, and it could reduce back pain."

The invention provides an improved design for a body pillow. In doing so, it increases comfort. It also could reduce the incidence of back pain while enhancing circulation throughout the legs. As a result, it could provide a more relaxing night's sleep. The invention features an adjustable design that is easy to use so it is ideal for the general population, especially anyone who suffers with back pain as well as members of the labor force.

The original design was submitted to the Chicago sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 23-CLR-299, InventHelp, 100 Beecham Drive, Suite 110, Pittsburgh, PA 15205-9801, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at .

SOURCE InventHelp

