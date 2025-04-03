Adux - Annual Results 2024
| In M€
| FY 2024
| FY 2023
| Var. %
| Group
|Revenue
|24,6
|22,1
|+11%
|Gross margin
|10,5
|10,4
|+1%
|EBITDA (1)
|4,3
|3,6
|+18%
|Operating profit
|3,1
|2,5
|+25%
|Net income
|3,7
|2,3
|+64%
Consolidated revenue for the 2024 financial year amounts to 24.6 million Euros compared to 22.1 million Euros in 2023 (+11%).
The growth is mainly due to continuing commercial success in France representing an increasingly significant share in the volume of activity. Once again, this strong performance in France compensates for the declining performance of other regions, allowing the group to grow revenue.
The gross margin remains stable at 10.5 million Euros (+1%) which, with good cost control, generated a positive and growing EBITDA (+18%) compared to the same period in 2023. EBITDA improved to 4.3 million Euros compared to 3.6 million Euros in 2023.
Operating profit is 3.1 million Euros, compared with 2.5 million Euros in 2023 (+25%). This increase is in line with EBITDA growth. Net income is 3.7 million Euros, compared with 2.3 million Euros in 2023 (+64%), following the recognition of deferred tax assets on tax losses carry forward for 1.0 million Euros in 2024.
Analysis of the income statement
The gross margin for the year reached 10.5 million Euros, which results in a relatively stable gross profit (+1%) compared to the 2023 financial year.
External purchasing costs remained stable compared to 2023. They amounted to 3.1 million Euros as of 31st of December 2024.
Personnel costs were 3.0 million Euros, decreasing by 0.5 million Euros compared to 2023.
EBITDA is positive and was 4.3 million Euros, increasing by 0.7 million Euros compared to 2023.
Depreciation and amortization are stable and amounted to -1.2 million Euros, which contributed to a current operating profit of 3.1 million Euros vs. 2.5 million Euros in 2023.
After including the financial result and tax charges, the net income including Group share amounts to 3.7 million Euros vs. 2.3 million Euros in 2023 (+64%), following the recognition of deferred tax assets on tax losses carry forward for 1.0 million Euros in 2024.
|In M€
|2024
|2023
|Var.
|Var %
|Sales
|24,6
|22,1
|2,5
|11%
|Charges invoiced by the media
|-14,2
|-11,8
|-2,4
|20%
|Gross profit
|10,5
|10,4
|0,1
|1%
|Purchases
|-3,1
|-3,2
|0,0
|-1%
|Payroll charges
|-3,0
|-3,5
|0,5
|-14%
|EBITDA
|4,3
|3,6
|0,7
|18%
|Depreciation and amortization
|-1,2
|-1,2
|0,0
|4%
|Current operating profit
|3,1
|2,5
|0,6
|25%
|Other non-current income and charges
|0,0
|0,0
|0,0
|#DIV/0!
|Operating profit
|3,1
|2,5
|0,6
|25%
|Cost of indebtedness
|-0,3
|-0,2
|-0,2
|93%
|Other financial income and charges
|0,0
|0,0
|0,0
|-16%
|Earning of the consolidated companies
|2,8
|2,3
|0,5
|20%
|Share in the earnings of the companies treated on an equity basis
|0,0
|0,0
|0,0
|Earnings before tax
|2,8
|2,3
|0,4
|19%
|Income Tax
|0,9
|-0,1
|1,0
|-1448%
|Net income
|3,7
|2,3
|1,4
|64%
|Including minority interests
|0,0
|0,0
|0,0
|140%
|Including Group share
|3,7
|2,3
|1,5
|64%
Events & Perspectives
In 2024, the Group successfully maintained a stable level of profitability thanks to rigorous cost management and a thoughtful adaptation of its commercial strategy.
Faced with a challenging economic environment, the Group implemented a prudent strategy to preserve its financial performance.
For 2025, the Group intends to maintain this trend while intensifying its initiatives to address local issues. It maintains its strategy, which is primarily based on its performance-based solutions and point-of-sale traffic generation.
In an economic environment still marked by uncertainty, the Group continues to focus its efforts on maintaining a stable EBITDA ratio relative to revenue, a measure of its strength and ability to adapt to market conditions.
2024 annual and consolidated financial statements were approved by the Board of directors of AdUX SA on April 2nd, 2025. Audit procedures are in progress. The annual financial report of the accounts closed on December 31st, 2024 will be available within the legal deadlines on the Company's website in the“Investors” section.
Next financial announcement
Half year results 2025
Wednesday 30th July 2025 after closing of the stock market
ABOUT ADUX
A pioneer of the sector, ADUX is a European specialist in digital advertising and user experience.
With a presence in 6 European countries, the company generated revenue of 24.6 million Euros in 2024.
The company is listed in the Euronext Growth in Paris.
Code ISIN : FR 0012821890 / LEI : 969500IIE66C3CFB1K57 / Mnémo : ADUX
For more information, please visit
Follow us on Twitter: @AdUX_France
LinkedIn:
This statement may contain forward-looking statements.
Although the AdUX Group believes that these statements are based on reasonable assumptions as at the date of publication of this statement, they are, by their very nature, subject to risk and uncertainty that can create a difference between the actual figures and those indicated in or inferred from these statements.
The AdUX Group operates in a continually changing sector where new risk factors can emerge at any time.
Consolidated Financial statements for FY2024 and FY2023
|in thousands of Euros
|2024
|2023
|Sales
|24 626
|22 124
|Charges invoiced by the media
|- 14 152
|- 11 774
|Gross profit
|10 474
|10 350
|Purchases
|- 3 114
|- 3 155
|Payroll costs
|- 3 043
|- 3 550
|EBITDA (1)
|4 317
|3 645
|Depreciation and amortization
|- 1 237
|- 1 190
|Operating profit
|3 080
|2 455
|Cost of indebtedness
|- 337
|- 175
|Other financial income and charges
|38
|45
|Earning of the consolidated companies
|2 781
|2 325
|Share in the earning of the companies treated on an equity basis
|-
|16
|Earnings before tax
|2 781
|2 341
|Income Tax
|935
|- 69
|Net income
|3 715
|2 271
|Including minority interests
|23
|- 10
|Including Group share
|3 739
|2 262
Consolidated balance sheet as of December 31 st , 2024 and December 31 st , 2023
|ASSETS - in thousands of Euros
|31 Dec. 2024
|31 Dec. 2023
|Net Goodwill
|2 468
|2 468
|Net intangible fixed assets
|618
|461
|Net tangible fixed assets
|45
|59
|Right of use assets related to leases
|857
|213
|Deferred tax credits
|1 046
|-
|Other financial assets
|233
|214
|Non-current assets
|5 266
|3 414
|Customers and other debtors
|26 860
|19 858
|Other current assets
|7 179
|8 929
|Cash and cash equivalents
|1 967
|1 881
|Current assets
|36 005
|30 668
|TOTAL ASSETS
|41 272
|34 082
|LIABILITIES - in thousands of Euros
|31 dec. 2024
|31 dec. 2023
|Share capital
|1 569
|1 569
|Premiums on issue and reserves
|-2 745
|-4 977
|Treasury shares
|-123
|-120
|Consolidated net income (Group share)
|3 739
|2 262
|Shareholders' equity (Group share)
|2 441
|-1 266
|Minority interests
|-18
|5
|Shareholders' equity
|2 423
|-1 260
|Long-term borrowings and financial liabilities
|0
|68
|Long-term lease liabilities
|180
|63
|Non-current Provisions
|239
|329
|Deferred tax liabilities
|-
|-
|Non-current liabilities
|418
|460
|Short-term financial liabilities and bank overdrafts
|4 506
|2 646
|Short-term lease liabilities
|737
|170
|Current provisions
|312
|102
|Suppliers and other creditors
|26 113
|23 117
|Other current debts and liabilities
|6 762
|8 847
|Current liabilities
|38 430
|34 882
|TOTAL LIABILITIES
|41 272
|34 082
Consolidated Cash Flow statement for FY2024 and FY2023
|in thousands of euros
|2024
|2023
|Net income
|3 715
|2 271
|Ajustments for :
|Depreciation of the fixed assets
|1 131
|566
|Value losses
|-
|-
|Other non-current without impact on the cash
|-
|-
|Cost of net financial indebtedness
|251
|128
|Share in associated companies
|-
|-16
|Net income on disposals of fixed assets
|3
|109
|Costs of payments based on shares
|-
|-
|Tax charge or proceeds
|-935
|69
|Operating profit before variation of the operating capital need
|4 166
|3 129
|Variation of the operating capital need
|-2 522
|-1 673
|Cash flow coming from operating activities
|1 644
|1 456
|Interest paid
|-251
|-128
|Tax on earnings paid
|-72
|-99
|NET CASH FLOW RESULTING FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES
|1 320
|1 229
|Income from disposals of fixed assets
|-
|-
|Valuation at fair value of the cash equivalents
|-
|-
|Proceeds from disposals of financial assets
|-
|-
|Disposal of subsidiary, after deduction of cash transferred
|-
|-
|Acquisition of a subsidiary
|-
|-
|Acquisition of fixed assets
|-408
|-283
|Variation of financial assets
|-19
|-49
|Variation of suppliers of fixed assets
|-
|-
|Effect of the perimeter variations
|-
|-
|NET CASH FLOW COMING FROM INVESTMENT ACTIVITIES
|-427
|-332
|Proceeds from share issues
|-
|-
|Redemption of own shares
|-2
|4
|New borrowings
|-
|-
|Repayments of borrowings*
|-806
|-1 015
|Other financial liabilities variation
|-
|-
|Dividends paid to minority interests
|-
|-0
|NET CASH FLOW COMING FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES
|-808
|-1 011
|Effect of exchange rate variations
|0
|-1
|NET VARIATION OF CASH AND OF CASH EQUIVALENTS
|86
|-114
|Cash and cash equivalents on January 1 st
|1 881
|1 995
|CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AT THE END OF THE PERIOD
|1 967
|1 881
|* including IFRS 16
(1) Earnings before interests, depreciation and amortization.
