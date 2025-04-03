John Gilstrap, New York Times Best-Selling Author, Debuts Burned Bridges - A Thrilling New Series Begins May 27, 2025

John Gilstrap

Brimming with suspense, intense drama, and riveting intrigue, Burned Bridges plunges readers into a world of hidden threats and unlikely heroes.

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, April 3, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Legendary author John Gilstrap , creator of the renowned Jonathan Grave thriller series, is set to captivate readers again with the release of Burned Bridges , available on Amazon on May 27, 2025. Burned Bridges is the first novel in a groundbreaking new series. Known for his electrifying storytelling and gripping narratives, Gilstrap introduces fans to a powerful new protagonist, former FBI Director Irene Rivers, who is ready to take justice into her own hands.

A standout character in the Jonathan Grave series, Rivers is the last truly“honest” civil servant. She's willing to bend, and even break, the rules to restore justice, making her one of modern fiction's most formidable female protagonists.

“Irene Rivers is a badass female protagonist,” says Gilstrap.“Readers of my Jonathan Grave series will recognize her, but Burned Bridges casts her in a whole new light. She's done playing by the old rules; now she's creating her own.”

Gilstrap's literary journey began with his critically acclaimed debut novel, "Nathan's Run," published in over twenty countries and translated into multiple languages. His remarkable success continued with "At All Costs," for which he sold book and movie rights before ultimately leaving his“day job” to pursue writing full-time. With Burned Bridges, Gilstrap embarks on his most compelling series yet, blending his signature suspense with an unflinching look at small-town corruption and justice.

With an unparalleled ability to craft heart-pounding narratives, Gilstrap once again delivers a thriller that raises the bar for the genre. Fans of intense, character-driven suspense won't want to miss this explosive new series.

About John Gilstrap

John Gilstrap is a New York Times bestselling author known for his page-turning thrillers, including "Total Mayhem," "Scorpion Strike," "Final Target," "Friendly Fire," "Against All Enemies," "End Game," "High Treason," "Damage Control," "Threat Warning," "Hostage Zero," "No Mercy," "Nathan's Run," "At All Costs," "Even Steven," "Scott Free," and "Six Minutes to Freedom".

Beyond his novels, John has written four Hollywood screenplays, adapting works by Nelson DeMille, Norman Maclean, and Thomas Harris. He is also contracted to write and co-produce the film adaptation of his book Six Minutes to Freedom.

A sought-after speaker at literary events, Gilstrap teaches seminars on suspense writing at venues ranging from local libraries to the Smithsonian Institution. In addition to his writing career, he is a highly regarded safety expert specializing in explosives, hazardous materials, and fire behavior.

