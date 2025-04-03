JAMNOLA's New Permanent Immersive Experience To Debut On Frenchmen Street In April 2025

JAMNOLA New Guts! Exhibit

JAMNOLA's New King of da Mardi Gras Exhibit

JAMNOLA new Down the Drain Exhibit

29 new art installations by over 100 local artists and collaborators celebrate New Orleans' cultural heritage and envision an inspiring future.

- Jonny LissNEW ORLEANS, LA, UNITED STATES, April 3, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- JAMNOLA, New Orleans' cultural gem, is excited to unveil its new experience on Frenchmen Street this April. Created by over 100 local artists, this $5M permanent location is expected to attract over 200,000 visitors over the next year.This visionary second endeavor, led by JAMNOLA founders and Bywater residents Jonny Liss and Chad Smith, is once again brought to life in collaboration with Where Y'Art Works Founders Collin Ferguson and Catherine Todd. The New Orleans-based art consultants acted as creative director and strategic advisor while also creating the storyline for the experience.The new immersive experience set within the historic Binder Bakery at 940 Frenchmen Street will bridge the Frenchmen Street music corridor with the new St. Claude arts corridor. Twice the size of the original Royal Street location, the new building will feature a mezzanine level, event area, a 1,900 sq ft restaurant, and a bakery-themed gift shop. Founder Chad Smith says, "We are honored to establish a permanent home for the Mardi Gras Indian Cooperative and proudly showcase hot, fresh, local art in our new retail space."Founder Jonny Liss adds, "New Orleans is a fairy tale city, and JAMNOLA turns the story upside down-building, reinterpreting, educating, and honoring it. It's a cultural celebration of the city we all love."This 10,000 sq ft cultural funhouse will feature 29 new art installations showcased in 12 environments with six returning JAM“fan favorites,” making it JAMNOLA's most ambitious project to date. Lead artists include Farris Armand, Walker Babington, and Julianne Laniagappe. With cultural collaboration by Gina Montana, principle technical direction by Nolan Beaver, project management by Tesla Rodriguez and music curation by Melissa Weber. Learn more about participating artists here .Where Y'Art Work's Collin Ferguson says“Investing in local art and our cultural economy is vital for preserving New Orleans' unique culture. Projects like JAMNOLA offer artists lasting opportunities to impact and educate guests about our vibrant heritage."85% of the exhibits have been sustainably crafted using repurposed, reimagined, and recycled materials-including reused clothing through a partnership with non-profit RicRACK, recycled Mardi Gras beads, upcycled bakery tins, and locally sourced cypress knees.JAMNOLA has partnered with Guru Experience to develop a digital companion app that enhances the guest's journey. The app features original artist renderings,“Behind the Music” clips and“Cultural Pearls” – interactive touch points where iconic New Orleanians share stories, cultural context, and hidden gems from the city's rich history.Where Y'Art Work's Co-Founder, Catherine Todd explains,“JAMNOLA is a vibrant tapestry of New Orleans' past and future, woven through art and music. Each guest becomes a participant in this immersive journey, with emotions resonating long after the visit."Attendees can anticipate a journey through a series of unexpected and interactive exhibits rooted in NOLA culture, beginning with a descent into a city storm drain, leading into the belly of a giant beast. The adventure then unfolds through various interactive environments, including an upside down Speakeasy sponsored by Big Easy Whiskey, What's Your JAM?-a tribute to 21 historic music venues and more.Tickets are $33 for adults (13 & older) and $24 for kids (3-12) and can be purchased online at JAMNOLA for tours starting Monday, April 7th.Follow JAMNOLA on Facebook @jamnola and Instagram @jam.Learn more: pages/press-media-kit

JAMNOLA on Frenchmen

