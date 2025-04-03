Celebrate International Jazz Day With Dr. David Schroeder: Free Chapters, Video Interviews, And More

Dr. David Schroeder is offering jazz fans access to two chapters of his new book, along with select video interviews of legendary jazz artists.

- David SchroederNEW YORK CITY , NY, UNITED STATES, April 3, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- In honor of International Jazz Day on April 30, Dr. David Schroeder , Professor of Jazz Studies at New York University and creator of the renowned interview series "From the Minds of Jazz Musicians," is excited to offer jazz enthusiasts complimentary access to two free chapters from his latest book, From the Minds of Jazz Musicians: Volume 2. Alongside this, visitors can enjoy free access to select video interviews featuring legendary jazz artists.Dr. Schroeder has had the incredible privilege of chronicling the stories of countless jazz luminaries through his work with the Artists House Foundation, Barnes & Noble Booksellers, and New York University's Selma Geller Fund. This expansive video series has captivated over a million viewers with its intimate glimpses into the lives of jazz's most revered artists.“Through these candid, revealing interviews, the personal journeys of jazz musicians unfold before us-their struggles, their successes, and the singular creative spaces they've carved out for themselves,” said Dr. Schroeder.“By preserving and disseminating these invaluable archives, we ensure that the legacy of jazz will continue to resonate for generations of musicians to come.”Dr. Schroeder emphasizes the importance of sharing jazz's rich history and its impact on culture.“Jazz is a powerful medium that transcends boundaries and connects us all. This International Jazz Day, we celebrate not only the music but the incredible artists behind it,” he stated.Key Details:Free Offerings: Two free chapters from From the Minds of Jazz Musicians: Volume 2 and access to selected video interviews with jazz legends.In addition to these celebrations, Dr. Schroeder is accepting donations to support ongoing interviews with jazz luminaries and to preserve their invaluable stories. Contributions will help ensure that the legacies of these artists are documented and shared with future generations.Join Dr. David Schroeder in celebrating the creativity and spirit of jazz this International Jazz Day. For more information and to access free content, visit .

Wayne Shorter, Joe Lovano, Lenny White, Mercedes Ellington & more

