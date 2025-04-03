BOULDER CREST FOUNDATION, ATLANTIC PICTURES & TONGAL LAUNCH SHORT FILM CONTEST TO SPOTLIGHT POSTTRAUMATIC GROWTH

Hero's Journey: Posttraumatic Story Challenge A film contest celebrating turning struggle into strength

- Josh Goldberg, CEO Boulder Crest FoundationBLUEMONT, VA, UNITED STATES, April 3, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- BOULDER CREST FOUNDATION , ATLANTIC PICTURES, AND TONGAL LAUNCH SHORT FILM CONTEST TO SPOTLIGHT POSTTRAUMATIC GROWTHIn a world grappling with mental health challenges, rising rates of suicide, and isolation, one organization is offering a new narrative-one rooted in healing, hope, and purpose. To mark the third annual Posttraumatic Growth (PTG) Day-a day formally recognized by the U.S. Congress and observed each year on June 13- Boulder Crest Foundation, in partnership with Atlantic Pictures and Tongal, is proud to announce Hero's Journey: The Posttraumatic Growth Story Challenge, a short-film contest that celebrates turning struggle into strength.“At Boulder Crest, we believe that struggle has value,” says Josh Goldberg, CEO of Boulder Crest,“it's a gateway to transformation and growth. We launched the Hero's Journey Contest to invite creators, veterans, and everyday people to share stories of Posttraumatic Growth, not just survival. Our goal is to shift the conversation around trauma – from one focused on what's broken to one centered on what's possible. Storytelling is one of the most powerful tools for healing, and this challenge is a way to bring those stories to light, inspire others, and build a movement rooted in hope, growth, and purpose.”Posttraumatic Growth (PTG) demonstrates that struggle can lead to profound growth and transformation, and that trauma doesn't have to be the end of the story. Rather, it's the beginning of something extraordinary – the chance to write a new chapter in the story of our lives. This national short film contest seeks to tell those stories of transformation, inviting filmmakers, content creators, and storytellers of all kinds to share powerful narratives of growth through adversity.Contest Opportunities & Awards: Whether you're an emerging filmmaker, an experienced storyteller, or a first-time content creator, we encourage you to submit a 10 minute or less film of your vision of posttraumatic growth. The contest will offer three grand prizes of $2,500, $5,000, and $10,000, along with valuable mentorship opportunities. In addition, five $1,000“PTG Awards” will be granted to standout submissions that best capture the essence of growth through struggle. The three grand prize winners will also be honored with a screening of their work at a special event, offering exposure to industry leaders and a broader audience. For further information and to register for the film competition please click this link .About Boulder Crest FoundationFounded by retired Navy EOD Master Chief Ken Falke, Boulder Crest Foundation is a pioneering nonprofit on a mission to change the world through the Science of PTG. They are the global leader in developing, delivering, studying, and scaling PTG-based programs. Over the last decade, they've helped 130,000 veterans, service members, first responders, and their families transform their struggles into strength and growth.What Is Posttraumatic Growth?Posttraumatic Growth (PTG) is the process of finding renewed strength, deeper purpose, and greater connection after adversity. In 1995, PTG became a scientific framework through the groundbreaking work of Dr. Richard Tedeschi and Dr. Lawrence Calhoun. They coined "Posttraumatic Growth" after a decade of studying those who had not just survived trauma, but thrived beyond it. PTG is backed by decades of clinical research demonstrating that struggle can be a catalyst for profound personal growth. Boulder Crest is the global leader in translating this science into action, providing programs that teach individuals to turn adversity into meaningful growth and lasting transformation. To learn more about PTG join us for our webinar, What Is PTG .Darren Goldberg, Partner & CEO, Atlantic Pictures:“We believe storytelling is the most powerful tool we have for cultural change,” says Goldberg.“Our work with Boulder Crest has opened our eyes to how people can grow stronger through hardship. As a father to a son with a rare genetic syndrome, I've seen firsthand how mindset shapes reality. This contest is about amplifying voices of growth, resilience, and human potential.”Wendy Finerman, Academy Award-Winning Producer of Forrest Gump:“Stories have the power to heal, inspire, and transform-not just the people watching them, but the people telling them. I'm honored to be a juror for the Hero's Journey Contest because I believe in amplifying the voices of those who have faced adversity and found meaning on the other side. These aren't just stories of survival-they are stories of growth, courage, and the human spirit at its most resilient. Supporting this cause is deeply personal to me, because I've seen how storytelling can be a lifeline-and how it can light the way forward for others.”Tongal Co-Founder and CEO James DeJulioDeJulio adds, "At Tongal, we're dedicated to connecting creative talent with life-changing opportunities - so it's an honor to be part of this project which fuses creativity and transformative growth in such a meaningful and productive way."Media Contacts:Betsy Sherman...480-406-9556Teri Kane...917-692-1076

