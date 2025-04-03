FOUNTAIN DIGITAL UNVEILS FONTERRA ENGINE
"Understanding the relationship between marketing investments, lead sources, and occupancy is critical for success in senior housing," said Dave Wolf, CEO of Fountain Digital. "The Fonterra Engine delivers real-time intelligence, ensuring operators can optimize their marketing strategies for maximum impact."
Key Benefits of the Fonterra Engine:
-
Maximize marketing ROI by identifying the most effective lead sources
Enhance sales efficiency by prioritizing high-quality inbound leads
Native APIs into all senior housing CRMs and Ad Platforms provide quick seamless integrations
Adapt quickly to occupancy shifts and market changes with real-time insights
Accessible to all senior housing marketers who use internal teams or external marketing partners
Senior living operators using Fountain's Fonterra Engine see higher returns on ad spend, improved tour-to-move-in conversions, and a measurable increase in occupancy. It's time to exceed your occupancy goals.
For more information on how the Fonterra Engine can transform your senior housing marketing strategy, visit fountaindigital/fonterra.
About Fountain Digital
Fountain Digital is a leading innovator in digital solutions, helping senior housing operators drive occupancy, optimize marketing strategies, and enhance operational efficiency through advanced technology.
