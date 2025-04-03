FOUNTAIN DIGITAL UNVEILS FONTERRA ENGINE

MENAFN - PR Newswire) With multiple lead sources and ever-evolving market dynamics, operators often struggle to make data-driven decisions that drive occupancy. The Fonterra Engine solves this challenge by aggregating marketing and operational data into a single, intuitive platform. It provides a comprehensive, real-time view of all lead generation, sales performance, and occupancy trends, empowering communities to act with agility and precision to accelerate leads.

"Understanding the relationship between marketing investments, lead sources, and occupancy is critical for success in senior housing," said Dave Wolf, CEO of Fountain Digital. "The Fonterra Engine delivers real-time intelligence, ensuring operators can optimize their marketing strategies for maximum impact."

Key Benefits of the Fonterra Engine:



Maximize marketing ROI by identifying the most effective lead sources

Enhance sales efficiency by prioritizing high-quality inbound leads

Native APIs into all senior housing CRMs and Ad Platforms provide quick seamless integrations

Adapt quickly to occupancy shifts and market changes with real-time insights Accessible to all senior housing marketers who use internal teams or external marketing partners

Senior living operators using Fountain's Fonterra Engine see higher returns on ad spend, improved tour-to-move-in conversions, and a measurable increase in occupancy. It's time to exceed your occupancy goals.

For more information on how the Fonterra Engine can transform your senior housing marketing strategy, visit fountaindigital/fonterra.

About Fountain Digital

Fountain Digital is a leading innovator in digital solutions, helping senior housing operators drive occupancy, optimize marketing strategies, and enhance operational efficiency through advanced technology.

SOURCE Fountain Digital