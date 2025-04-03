Duke Energy Crews Restore Power To More Than 74,000 After Severe Storms In Indiana

PLAINFIELD, Ind., April 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Duke Energy has restored power to more than 74,000 customers who were affected by high winds and significant rainfall that ripped through Indiana yesterday, causing more than 85,000 power outages. Crews are working to restore the approximately 10,500 customers who remained without power as of 11:45 a.m.

Crews have been making repairs while assessment remains underway to determine the full scope of damage. The company will provide power restoration time estimates as more information about damage assessment becomes available. Extended outages are possible, however, in the hardest-hit areas in southern Indiana.

Wind gusts of 65-80 miles per hour caused broken poles, trees in power lines and damage to electric infrastructure. In addition, flooding is also impacting crews' ability to restore power in some areas.

"We are bringing in additional crews to supplement our statewide workforce and speed power restoration," said Clint Carnahan, general manager of emergency preparedness at Duke Energy. "Our priority is always to restore service as quickly and safely as possible, and we appreciate our customers' patience while we respond."

Power restoration process

During power restoration, the company's priority is to repair large power lines and other infrastructure that will return power to the greatest number of customers as safely, quickly and efficiently as possible. Additionally, it prioritizes essential services such as hospitals and water pumping and treatment facilities. Crews then can work on repairs affecting individual neighborhoods and homes. Click here for information on how Duke Energy restores power.

How to report outages

Duke Energy customers who experience an outage during a storm can report it the following ways:



Text OUT to 57801 (standard text and data charges may apply).

Use the Duke Energy mobile app. Download the Duke Energy App from a smartphone via Apple Store or Google Play.

Visit duke-energy/outages on a desktop computer or mobile device.

Call the automated outage-reporting system at 800 (800.343.3525).

Receive the most up-to-date information about restoration efforts by enrolling in Outage Alerts . Visit Duke Energy's interactive outage map on the company's website to find up-to-date information on power outages, including the total number of outages systemwide and estimated times of restoration.

Important safety tips

Safety is the company's first concern after every storm. Duke Energy offers the following electrical safety guidelines, particularly when coping with flooding.



Electric current passes easily through water, so stay away from downed electrical lines.

Don't drive over – and don't stand near – downed electrical lines.

Never replace a fuse or touch a circuit breaker with wet hands, or while standing on a wet or damp surface. If your home or business is flooded, Duke Energy cannot reconnect power until the electrical system has been inspected by a licensed electrician. If there is damage, an electrician will need to make necessary repairs and obtain verification from your local building inspection authority before power can be restored.

More tips on what to do before, during and after a storm can be found at duke-energy/safety-and-preparedness/storm-safety .

Duke Energy Indiana

Duke Energy Indiana, a subsidiary of Duke Energy, provides about 6,300 megawatts of owned electric capacity to approximately 910,000 customers in a 23,000-square-mile service area, making it Indiana's largest electric supplier.

Duke Energy

Duke Energy (NYSE: DUK), a Fortune 150 company headquartered in Charlotte, N.C., is one of America's largest energy holding companies. The company's electric utilities serve 8.4 million customers in North Carolina, South Carolina, Florida, Indiana, Ohio and Kentucky, and collectively own 54,800 megawatts of energy capacity. Its natural gas utilities serve 1.7 million customers in North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Ohio and Kentucky.

Duke Energy is executing an ambitious energy transition, keeping customer reliability and value at the forefront as it builds a smarter energy future. The company is investing in major electric grid upgrades and cleaner generation, including natural gas, nuclear, renewables and energy storage.

More information is available at duke-energy and the Duke Energy News Center . Follow Duke Energy on X , LinkedIn , Instagram and Facebook , and visit illumination for stories about the people and innovations powering our energy transition.

Contact: McKenzie Barbknecht

24-Hour: 800.559.3853

