Sonicwall Enhances Secure Connectivity For Leading MSP With Cloud Secure Edge (CSE) For Zero Trust Access And Authentication

ShowTech Solutions Chooses SonicWall's Cloud-Native ZTNA Solution for Its Seamless User Experience, Advanced Security Features, and Flexible Traffic Routing Capabilities

MILPITAS, Calif., April 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- SonicWall announced today that ShowTech Solutions has selected SonicWall's MSP-friendly ZTNA Solution, Cloud Secure Edge (CSE), as its preferred secure connectivity solution, citing its seamless user experience and robust security features.

Designed for managed service providers (MSPs) to secure their small to medium-sized businesses (SMB) users, SonicWall's ZTNA offering met all of ShowTech's key requirements for its growing IT Services business, including Single Sign-On (SSO), multiple service tunnels, Zero Touch/MDM deployment, and private edge service traffic routing, along with intuitive efficient management features. The added flexibility to include or exclude domains on each service tunnel further enhances security and customization, making CSE the ideal choice for optimizing network access and management for the variety of businesses Show Tech serves across Florida and the Southeast.

"CSE has significantly reduced user VPN calls related to password resets and multi-factor authentication (MFA) issues by allowing us to use different identity providers (IDPs) for authentication," said ShowTech Solutions Systems Engineer Chase Kyler. "The ability to install remotely with zero end-user interaction was also a key requirement. Personally, I rely on it for administering various client systems, especially since much of our access is tied to our WAN IP. It's incredibly helpful to access resources local to our office, even when I'm working remotely."

By addressing critical pain points related to VPN access, authentication management, and secure remote deployments, CSE delivers an optimized zero-trust access experience tailored to modern security needs. Like ShowTech, SonicWall's partners are rapidly transitioning to CSE over other solutions due to its ease of use and enterprise-grade security features, including Single Sign-On (SSO), multiple service tunnels, Zero Touch/MDM deployment, and private edge service routing.

"SonicWall's CSE is rapidly gaining traction among our MSP partners, as they recognize the unparalleled flexibility, security, and ease of deployment it brings to their customers," said SonicWall EVP of Global Product Management Chandro Prasad. "Our continued quarter of strong growth in transacting partners reflects the demand for intuitive, cloud-native ZTNA solutions that simplify secure connectivity. We are proud to support ShowTech Solutions and other forward-thinking MSPs as they transition from legacy VPNs to modern, scalable security architectures that enhance both performance and protection."

ShowTech and other adopters of SonicWall's ZTNA solution have already seen tangible benefits, including enhanced remote administration capabilities, dramatically improved network performance, simplifying management and improving efficiency.

Through its CSE Solutions, SonicWall continues to empower its partners and customers with scalable, frictionless, and secure remote connectivity solutions, ensuring organizations can operate with confidence in an increasingly complex cybersecurity landscape.

