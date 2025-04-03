Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Availability Of The 2024 Universal Registration Document


2025-04-03 01:30:45
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Paris, April 03, 2025

Availability of the 2024 Universal Registration Document

Air France-KLM's 2024 Universal Registration Document was filed with the Autorité des Marchés Financiers (AMF) on April 03, 2025.

The French version is available in accordance with the applicable regulatory conditions. It may be consulted on the AMF website () and on Air France-KLM's website (section Finance\Publications\Regulated Information). The English version of this document is available on Air France-KLM's website (section Finance\Publications\Regulated Information).

The Registration Document has been published in European Single Electronic Format (ESEF) in XBRL and includes, in particular, the Annual Financial Report, the Report of the Board of Directors on corporate governance, the Statutory Auditors' reports and the information relating to the Statutory Auditors' fees.

Investor Relations

Michiel Klinkers Marouane Mami

... ...

Website:

Attachment

  • Press release Availability Universal Registration Document AFKL_2024 VA

MENAFN03042025004107003653ID1109387705

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search