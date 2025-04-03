WCG Announces Research Resilience Solutions To Navigate Institutional Budget Constraints

CARY, N.C., April 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- WCG, a global leader in providing solutions that measurably improve and accelerate clinical research, today announced the release of Research Resilience Solutions, a site optimization initiative and industry-wide thought leadership series aimed at supporting institutions facing significant funding constraints. This new initiative brings together comprehensive site enablement solutions, expertise in clinical trial administration, ethical and biosafety review services, and strategic resilience strategies to help institutions maintain progress and optimize research operations amidst financial constraints. This also aims to engage sites and sponsors in meaningful discussions to support the efficient advancement of clinical research.

By leveraging WCG's vast experience and tools, institutions can enhance participant enrollment, improve data quality, and accelerate study start-up timelines, ultimately driving research to results faster and more effectively.

"Our goal is to empower research teams to do more in spite of financial constraints, ensuring that important clinical research can thrive even in the face of budget challenges," said Sam Srivastava, chief executive officer, WCG. "As institutions grapple with reduced funding, we can support them with solutions needed to advance their trials. While doing so, we'll lead conversations aimed at solving some of our greatest challenges and advancing solutions to drive resiliency in scientific discovery without compromising quality or efficiency."

WCG's Research Resilience Solutions enable institutions to:



Increase Trial Volume: Institutions can undertake a greater number of industry-sponsored trials without adding substantial administrative burdens with the support of WCG solutions, thereby maximizing institutional research capabilities.

Accelerate Study Start-Up: By improving study start-up timelines with a target of 90 days, institutions can reduce delays and begin trials faster, enhancing overall research productivity.

Enhance Enrollment and Data Integrity: Flexible staff augmentation solutions help institutions meet the complexity of participant enrollment in today's clinical trials while ensuring the integrity and quality of their data, thereby bolstering the impact of their research.

Enhance Participant and Public Safety: By leveraging WCG's industry-leading institutional review board (IRB), institutional biosafety committee (IBC), and data monitoring committee (DMC) solutions, institutions can benefit from streamlined operational efficiencies and ensure appropriate safety and efficacy requirements are met.

Optimize Resource Allocation: Institutions can refine their resource allocation to focus on patient-facing activities, reduce the financial burden of research activities, and improve overall financial performance. Build Strategic Resilience Thought Leadership: Research administrators and clinical research leaders will have the opportunity to join the conversation with WCG thought leaders at upcoming executive forums, webinars, workshops, and industry events beginning next week. These collaborative efforts will include sharing best practices and examining real-world stories of institutions that have successfully advanced their research while navigating funding constraints.

"At WCG, we understand the critical role that financial stability plays in the advancement of clinical research, and we know it will take all of us working together to help solve this industry challenge," said Sandra Smith, senior vice president, Clinical Solutions and Strategic Partnering, WCG. "We're committed to help institutions navigate these challenges by providing them with the tools, insights, and support they need to continue driving groundbreaking research that brings life-saving treatments to patients sooner."

By helping institutions build resilience and maintain their research momentum, WCG is committed to fostering a future where financial limitations do not hinder the progress of essential clinical research.

For more information on how WCG can support your institution in navigating financial challenges and optimizing research operations, visit .

About WCG

WCG is a global leader of solutions that measurably improve and accelerate clinical research. Biopharmaceutical and medical device companies, contract research organizations (CROs), research institutions, and sites partner with us for our unmatched expertise, data intelligence, and purpose-built technology to make informed decisions and optimize study outcomes, while maintaining the highest standards of human participant protection. WCG raises the bar by pioneering new concepts, reimagining processes, fostering compliance and safety, and empowering those who perform clinical trials to accelerate the delivery of medical therapies and devices that improve lives. For more information, please visit wcgclinical or follow us on LinkedIn or X @WCGClinical.

SOURCE WCG

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED