Inventhelp Inventor Develops New Urine Collection Product For Females (CLM-740)

PITTSBURGH, April 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create an improved method of collecting urine from a female with limited mobility while in bed or overnight," said a female inventor, from Springfield, Oregon," so I invented GOODNIGHTS. My invention provides an alternative to getting out of bed in the middle of the night to use the restroom, which may lessen the need for medicine to prevent such incidents. Also, it is as easy to use and less intrusive than a tampon."

The patent-pending invention provides an improved way for a female with certain physical challenges to urinate while in bed. In doing so, it offers a safe and spill-free method of collecting the urine. It also allows the user to relieve themselves without a great deal of movement or assistance. The invention features a biodegradable design that is easy to use so it is ideal for females with mobility issues, those who have undergone surgery, the elderly, overweight, etc. Additionally, a prototype model and technical drawings are available upon request.

The original design was submitted to the National sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 23-CLM-740, InventHelp, 100 Beecham Drive, Suite 110, Pittsburgh, PA 15205-9801, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at .

SOURCE InventHelp

