CONSUMERS CAN NOW BUILD AND BUY THEIR DREAM E-Z-GO® VEHICLE FROM THE COMFORT OF HOME

This new feature helps future E-Z-GO owners save time and energy and allows them to craft the E-Z-GO vehicle they want, with multiple color, seating, lighting, and accessory options to fit their needs. E-Z-GO, a Textron Specialized Vehicles business, designs and manufactures E-Z-GO vehicles in Augusta, Ga.

"At E-Z-GO, we want to make the process of buying a golf car as easy and fun as our vehicles are to drive," said Rob Scholl, president and CEO of Textron Specialized Vehicles Inc. "Today's consumers expect to be able to order the products they want and need online, and we're proud to give them that ability."

The "Reserve Now" process is simple. Buyers visit the E-Z-GO website at ezgo, use the online "vehicle builder" to customize the model of their choice, and place a $500 deposit online. The vehicle will be built to the customer's order and delivered to their nearest Authorized E-Z-GO Dealer for final preparation, payment and pickup by the customer. Most orders will be filled within eight weeks; some models and option packages may require longer lead times. Customers also can search nearby dealer inventories for a vehicle that suits their needs and request a quote online for new and used vehicles already in stock.

Customers can use the "Reserve Now" feature to customize and order E-Z-GO Freedom®, Liberty, street-legal Liberty LSV, Express® and Valor® models. Throughout 2025, E-Z-GO will release new special-edition vehicles in new eye-catching colors and decked out with special features, such as the new Phantom limited edition – a pure-white Freedom RXV with black premium seats, a modular top, tinted windshield, LED lights, premium steering wheel, soundbar and the IntelliGaugeTM smart gauge system.

For more information about E-Z-GO, the "Reserve Now" program, and the complete line of E-Z-GO vehicles, visit ezgo .

About E-Z-GO

Founded in Augusta, Ga. in 1954, E-Z-GO is a globally renowned leader in the design and manufacture of golf cars and personal transport vehicles, known for its use of innovative sustainable electric-vehicle and powertrain technology. E-Z-GO models include RXV® fleet golf cars; Freedom® and Valor personal golf cars, and E-Z-GO ExpressTM personal utility vehicles. Its latest innovation is the LibertyTM, the industry's first vehicle to offer four forward-facing seats in a compact, golf-car-sized footprint. E-Z-GO became part of Textron Inc. (NYSE: TXT ) in 1960, and today operates as a Textron Specialized Vehicles business of Textron Inc.

About Textron Inc.

Textron Inc. is a multi-industry company that leverages its global network of aircraft, defense, industrial and finance businesses to provide customers with innovative solutions and services. Textron is known around the world for its powerful brands such as Bell, Cessna, Beechcraft, Pipistrel, Jacobsen, Kautex, Lycoming, E-Z-GO, Arctic Cat, and Textron Systems. For more information, visit: .

Contact :

Joe Spencer

816-824-3416

[email protected]

