SDI Presence Welcomes Shoma Meyer As Chief Financial Officer

Experienced Financial Leader Joins the Firm to Support Continued Growth and Expansion

CHICAGO, April 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- SDI Presence LLC (SDI) , a leading IT services firm specializing in managing critical infrastructure and systems, announces the appointment of Shoma Meyer as its Chief Financial Officer (CFO).

Meyer brings more than 20 years of financial leadership experience to SDI, with expertise in financial strategy, business management, and operational efficiency across diverse industries-including global public companies and high-growth, private equity-backed firms. Throughout her career, Meyer has led financial transformations, risk management initiatives, and controllership functions.

As CFO, Meyer will lead SDI's financial operations, including strategy, planning and analysis, accounting, and investor relations-supporting the company's continued growth and financial strength.

"We are thrilled to welcome Shoma to SDI at this exciting time in our company's growth," said SDI CEO Hardik Bhatt. "Her deep expertise in financial strategy and operations will be instrumental in helping SDI scale and drive long-term value for our clients."

Meyer joins SDI with extensive experience in the technology and professional services sectors. Prior to SDI, she was Vice President of Finance and Accounting at SPR, where she led financial strategy and operations for a technology modernization firm. She also served as Director of Finance and Accounting at The Chartis Group, where she played a key role in acquisition integration and corporate financial oversight. Earlier in her career, she held positions at CME Group, Heidrick & Struggles, and HSBC, specializing in financial planning, compliance, and internal controls.

"I am honored to join SDI Presence as it advances its mission to deliver exceptional technology solutions and services in an evolving market," said Meyer. "I look forward to working with the talented SDI team to drive financial growth and operational excellence as we expand our footprint and impact."

Meyer holds an MBA in Finance, Accounting, and Managerial & Organizational Behavior from The University of Chicago Booth School of Business and a Bachelor of Science in Accountancy from the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign, where she graduated with high honors. She is also a Certified Public Accountant (CPA).

About SDI Presence

SDI Presence LLC is a leading IT services firm that leverages its strong team presence to advance clients toward a secure digital enterprise. With a 30-year corporate resume, SDI delivers multi and hybrid cloud infrastructure managed services, consulting and advisory solutions, work and asset management solutions, and application modernization and managed services. SDI serves major airports, utilities and other regulated industry firms, commercial real estate portfolios, and government agencies across the U.S. Connect with SDI on LinkedIn and X.

