Casinorank's 2025 Q1 Report: Most-Played Slots, Live & Table Games

Slot games once again took the lead in terms of volume and engagement, with Gates of Olympus by Pragmatic Play claiming the top spot. In fact, 9 out of the 10 most-played slots were from Pragmatic , underlining its continued dominance.

Notably, few new titles broke into the top 10, signaling player preference for tried-and-tested games.

Themes like mythology, candy, and fishing continue to resonate with global audiences. Mechanics such as cluster pays, tumble features and bonus buys remain key engagement drivers.

Live Games Highlights

Live casino content saw sustained demand, with Evolution securing 6 of the top 10 titles . Crazy Time and Lightning Roulette led the segment, highlighting the popularity of interactive, entertainment-driven formats.

Pragmatic Play makes an appearance, with Blackjack Azure and Sweet Bonanza Candyland, signaling its strong position in live gaming.

The appetite for fast-paced, immersive roulette variants and consistent blackjack offerings remained strong.

Table Games Insights

Classic RNG games retained relevance among value-driven players. Roulette and blackjack dominate the list, and low-stakes games like 20p Roulette are gaining traction. Providers like Playtech and NetEnt maintain steady engagement with streamlined, accessible titles.

Industry Takeaways



Brand Crossover : Titles like Sweet Bonanza perform strongly in both slot and live formats, indicating that brand loyalty is becoming multi-format.

Software Leaders: Pragmatic Play led the way in slots, while Evolution ruled the live casino scene.

Player Preferences: High volatility, fast gameplay, and visual enhancements drive engagement. Stability: Classic table games continue to retain loyal audiences.

"Players are navigating between formats more fluidly," said Emily Thompson, content writer at CasinoRank. "Studios that unify gameplay quality, brand identity, and platform performance are best positioned for long-term growth."

The full Q1 2025 report based on real data from iGaming Tracker, includes complete rankings, trend analysis, and expert insights. Check out the full report here -it's a must-read.

