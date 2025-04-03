ERVIN COHEN & JESSUP PARTNER KELLY CUNNINGHAM RECOGNIZED AS 'TOP INTELLECTUAL PROPERTY LAWYER' BY DAILY JOURNAL

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif., April 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Ervin Cohen & Jessup LLP announced today that Partner Kelly Cunningham has been recognized by Daily Journal as one of the "Top Intellectual Property Lawyers" for 2025. The annual list honors California's top 100 lawyers specializing in intellectual property litigation, and trademark, copyright, and patent counseling. This is Cunningham's second consecutive year receiving this state-wide recognition.

With more than 29 years of intellectual property litigation and counseling experience, Kelly Cunningham "remains driven by the same passion that led him from engineering to legal advocacy," as the feature states. "His career began as a research engineer at The Aerospace Corporation before a pivotal career change inspired by the company's patent attorney."

"Fighting the good fight to vindicate my client's IP rights is exciting and energizing without much parallel," Cunningham told the Journal.

Kelly's experience in patent, trademark, and copyright infringement litigation, spans numerous district courts and appellate courts throughout the country. He is well respected by courts and opposing counsel alike for coming up with creative solutions for resolving disputes in his clients' favor. Kelly is also experienced in all aspects of IP strategies, procurement, analysis, protection, and enforcement of his clients' intellectual property rights under patent, copyright, trademark, and trade secrets law.

Among his many accomplishments, Kelly worked with members of the U.S. House of Representatives Subcommittee on Intellectual Property Law as an intellectual property lawyer and patented inventor, himself, helping to draft portions of the 2012 Leahy-Smith America Invents Act.

Ervin Cohen & Jessup LLP is a full-service firm that provides a broad range of business-related legal services including corporate law; litigation; intellectual property & technology law; real estate transactions and finance; construction & environmental law; tax planning and controversies; employment law; health care law; bankruptcy, receivership and reorganization; and estate planning. For more information, visit

SOURCE Ervin Cohen & Jessup LLP

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED