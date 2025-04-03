Enlightened Education Expands Curriculum And Offers Tools To Live A Heart-Centered Life

Enlightened Education Life mentors share how to transform fears into inner peace and live a heart-centered life

Tools to heal your life to create a new reality

Enlightened Education has expanded their online curriculum with new courses designed to guide students step by step in activating the heart's potential

LAS TERRENAS, SAMANá, DOMINICAN REPUBLIC, April 3, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Based on the newly released book by Gaitana Yantal called The Child, the Master, and the Inner God: Portals to Tune in to Divine Health and Abundance (available on Kindle), Enlightened Education is now offering a new 4-week course, Awaken Your Inner Healer . This course which is currently available for enrollment, teaches how to navigate the current challenges of life and how to discover the healing potential of the heart by unlocking the innocence of the inner child. In this course, life mentors from Enlightened Education provide a sacred space to nurture and gracefully guide participants in a step by step process to remember how to still the mind, nurture a connection to the heart, and discover the alchemy of love.To explore the potential of listening to the heart and quietening the mind, Enlightened Education has also announced they are hosting on-line retreats at no charge -called All is Possible- on the first Sunday of each month. (Register here for the next retreat on April 6, 2025.) This free online event will introduce some of the key alchemical tools that are foundational for heart-based living. This workshop will cover meditation practices, conscious breathing, an introduction to cultivating fearlessness and learning to trust the guidance that comes from within.Enlightened Education is a spiritually based on-line educational platform which offers a variety of curriculum designed to share tools to open the heart and expand consciousness. Through their courses, they provide practical and groundbreaking practices to empower individuals to co-create their healing journey by embracing the transformative power of the heart. In addition to their new offerings, students can choose to explore their Sacred Temple of the Heart or Master Your Destiny courses to find authentic life purpose and lead a fulfilling life. It is worth noting that the platform also launched a scholarship fund to provide financial assistance for applicants who desire to enroll, yet need extra support to pursue their path of soul liberation.Moving from the mind to the heart creates the foundation for heart-based living. Founders of Enlightened Education, Gaitana and Yantal explain heart-centered living as“finding inner peace and stability to dissolve the fear-based illusion, and experience permanent fulfillment in life”. They encourage willing spiritual seekers and students to take the next step to discover what is possible in life and learn to live on the edge of consciousness.About Enlightened Education:Founded in 2017 by Gaitana and Yantal, Enlightened Education's mission is to accelerate human-planetary enlightenment and ascension by teaching the wisdom of the Ascended Masters. Their platform provides the training and community support to guide anyone who is ready to focus on inner healing and embrace a heart-centered life that expresses everyone's highest potential. Learn more at GaintanaYantal

