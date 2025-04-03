Inventhelp Inventor Develops Innovative Pet Gate (CLM-728)

PITTSBURGH, April 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create an innovative barrier to prevent pets from accessing and damaging various areas of the home," said an inventor, from Biloxi, Miss., "so I invented the MOTION DETECTOR GATE. My design would offer a safe and effective alternative to traditional pet gates."

The patent-pending invention provides an improved means to keep a pet contained in or kept out of areas within a home. In doing so, it offers an alternative to using traditional pet gates which may be a hassle to move or step over. As a result, it increases convenience and safety. The invention features an innovative design that is easy to install and use so it is ideal for pet owners. Additionally, a prototype model and technical drawings are available upon request.

The original design was submitted to the National sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 23-CLM-728, InventHelp, 100 Beecham Drive, Suite 110, Pittsburgh, PA 15205-9801, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at .

SOURCE InventHelp

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED