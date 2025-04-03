ROMER DEBBAS LLP, NYC's LARGEST RESIDENTIAL REAL ESTATE LAW FIRM, ADDS HAMPTONS REAL ESTATE & ZONING PRACTICE

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Romer Debbas, founded by Michael J. Romer and Pierre E. Debbas in 2011, has long represented luxury buyers and sellers in the Hamptons area real estate. However, it never had a true local presence. By joining forces with Connelly, the firm takes its reputation as New York City's top residential real estate law firm to the Hamptons.

Most recently, Connelly served as Town Attorney for the Town of East Hampton and as Principal of Connelly Law, PLLC, a Hamptons based Real Estate and Zoning law firm. Robert comes to Romer Debbas with over twenty (20) years of experience.

In 2024, Romer Debbas, a full-service real estate law firm made headlines in the Hamptons by representing the purchasers of the La Dune estate located on Gin Lane in Southampton. The property was sold for approximately $89 Million dollars. This transaction was closed by partners Pierre E. Debbas and Sarah Tadros Awad.

"The missing ingredient for us in the Hamptons has been the lack of zoning and land use experience. Partnering with Rob Connelly will help us achieve our vision of becoming the Hamptons top real estate law firm" says Pierre E. Debbas.

On joining the team, Robert M. Connelly remarks "It is an honor to join such a prominent law firm that is so focused on providing white glove service to its clients. From top down, Romer Debbas is committed to being the best and I am excited for the opportunity."

About Romer Debbas, LLP

Romer Debbas, LLP boasts New York City's largest residential real estate practice, uniquely focusing on all real estate matters for clients in local, national, and international markets. Led by Managing Partners Michael J. Romer and Pierre E. Debbas, the annually ranked top firm prioritizes highly specialized, client-centered representation with a practice that also extends to include Commercial Real Estate, Real Estate Finance, Corporate and Business Law, Litigation, and Trusts and Estates. For more information, please visit romerdebbas

