AMMA Launches“AMMA CERTIFIED USA MADE PRODUCT” Seal For Domestic Manufacturing Of Critical Medical Supplies And PPE

- Eric Axel, Executive Director, AMMAWASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, April 3, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The American Medical Manufacturers Association (AMMA) is proud to announce the launch of the“AMMA CERTIFIED USA MADE PRODUCT” seal , a new certification designed to highlight domestically manufactured critical medical supplies and Personal Protective Equipment (PPE). This initiative is crucial as the United States strengthens its commitment to domestic production following the President's announcement of reciprocal tariffs to reduce reliance on imports.This announcement aligns with the President's announcement of new reciprocal tariffs and other changes in USA trade policy to protect American industries from unfair competition abroad. By adopting this certification and placing it on their packaging, U.S. manufacturers can stand out as leaders in quality and reliability during a pivotal moment for domestic production.AMMA Executive Director Eric Axel said,“This seal is more than just a label. It's a symbol of trust and transparency. It assures healthcare providers, consumers, and corporate buyers that they choose products that meet the highest quality and safety standards while supporting American jobs.”The new seal is a significant step forward for U.S. manufacturers, offering a distinctive mark of quality and origin that sets their products apart in a competitive market. By emphasizing quality, reliability, and national security, this program aims to promote American-made products while supporting economic growth.“In an era where global supply chains are increasingly unpredictable, investing in domestic manufacturing is not just smart-it's essential,” added AMMA's Executive Director, Eric Axel.American-made PPE and critical medical supplies offer numerous advantages.Products manufactured in the U.S. adhere to rigorous regulatory standards, ensuring exceptional quality and reliability. This is especially important for patient safety, public health, and healthcare provider confidence.Domestic production reduces dependence on foreign suppliers, enhancing national security by mitigating risks associated with global supply chain disruptions.Supporting domestic manufacturing also fosters job creation and economic stability, benefiting local communities and the broader U.S. economy.The“AMMA CERTIFIED USA MADE PRODUCT” seal is the first in the medical manufacturing sector. It provides manufacturers a competitive edge by differentiating their products from foreign-made alternatives. The seal also promotes transparency by giving consumers confidence in the origin and quality of their purchases. As domestic manufacturing experiences a resurgence, this certification raises visibility for American-made goods and underscores their importance in critical industries.Manufacturers who adopt the seal gain a distinct advantage in the marketplace. The certification highlights their commitment to stringent regulatory compliance, including OSHA, NFPA, and ANSI guidelines. It also strengthens their connection to a domestic workforce by showcasing their investment in locally made goods. This visibility can be instrumental in securing corporate and government contracts and prioritizing supply chain stability.To display the“AMMA CERTIFIED USA MADE PRODUCT” seal on their products, manufacturers must first become AMMA members and agree to specific terms and conditions outlined by the association. Once approved, they can proudly showcase the seal on their packaging to emphasize their commitment to American manufacturing excellence.Please contact AMMA for more information about the“AMMA CERTIFIED USA MADE PRODUCT” seal or membership details. Together, we can champion American innovation and ensure a stronger future for domestic manufacturing. More information is available at .# # #About AMMAThe American Medical Manufacturers Association (AMMA) is an alliance of domestic makers of critical medical supplies, Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) manufacturers, and partners dedicated to transforming the landscape of American innovation and manufacturing. AMMA's mission is to ensure that the United States has consistent access to high-quality, U.S.-made PPE while actively working to create a more favorable environment for American innovation. AMMA fosters strategic partnerships, advocates for policy changes, and supports domestic producers. AMMA aims to catalyze a thriving ecosystem for medical manufacturing.

